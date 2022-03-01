In From The Cold comes off as a typical crime TV project with its plot spiraling through a single event. In its first season, the thriller show is sectioned into eight titled episodes, directed by Paco Cabezas, Daniel Calparsor, Brigitte Staermose, and Ami Canaan Mann. The directors collaborated with six producers as Erica L. Anderson and Christopher Barbour served as co-executive producers.

In From The Cold revolves around a single mom whose simple life in New Jersey does not look anything of the ordinary until she gets a phone call which leads to the unearthing of her intriguing past life.