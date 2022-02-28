'He Doesn’t Need To Apologize To Anybody': Seth Curry Has No Grudges With Nets' Ben Simmons

Despite all the things that happened, Curry doesn't have any hard feelings towards Simmons. In an interview with Nick Friedell of ESPN, Curry even defended Simmons from people who are asking him to apologize to the Sixers.

"Business is business," Curry said. "I said from day [one], even when he was out early in the season, people were asking me if I feel like, if Ben comes back, should he apologize to us or whatever? I understand the business; he doesn't need to apologize to anybody. When he's on the court, I know he's going to do his job and he's going to do what he does. So I understand the business. He was doing what he felt was best for himself business-wise and personal-wise."