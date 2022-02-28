'There's Light At The End Of The Tunnel': Kyrie Irving Takes A Shot At James Harden, Talks Vaccine Mandate Again

Getty | Greg Fiume

Sports
Ernesto Cova

Kyrie Irving has been all over the NBA news since before the start of the season. And as you may know by now, most of the reports have had little to nothing to do with his great basketball skills.

Instead, Irving has stolen most of the headlines over his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19, all as a means of protesting the vaccine imposed by New York City.

Notably, several reports claim that his part-time availability was one of the main reasons why James Harden wanted to leave the Brooklyn Nets.

Kyrie Irving Takes A Subtle Shot At James Harden

Getty | Ronald Cortes

And now that the Nets are slowly working their way back up, the controversial playmaker may have taken a subtle jab at his former teammate, stating that playing with 'selfless players' makes his job quite easier:"

"When you're playing with guys that are coming off the ball, being very selfless, putting their body on the line and thinking the game, it just makes my job a lot easier to lead the offense as best I can as the point guard," Irving said after the game vs. the Bucks.

He Sees The Light At The End Of The Tunnel

Giphy | Brooklyn Nets

Ironically, Harden's reason to leave could no longer be an issue in Brooklyn. The vaccine mandate could be lifted in the next couple of weeks, and Kyrie is finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel:

"I'm glad that things are kind of settling down and there's light at the end of the tunnel here," Irving said. "Hopefully, I can get back on that home floor playing in the Barclays and now we can finally have that conversation that you've been dying to have just about turning the page and moving forward beyond this."

Irving Says It Was 'Never About Him'

Getty | John Fisher

The former NBA champion stated that he always took a 'big picture' approach and that his decision not to take the vaccine wasn't about him at all:

"And with everything calming down with the COVID cases, the most important thing for me was just making sure everyone's OK," Irving added. "I've been on record saying this that it's not about me, that I don't want to feel like it's all on me, but the circumstances this year have not been ideal."

Kyrie Lauds Adam Silver

Getty | Tim Nwachukwu

He also thanked NBA Commissioner Adam Silver for standing up and citing the unfairness of the vaccine mandate rather than criticism Irving as most people did:

"I know his job is not easy," Irving said. "Standing in the fire, sometimes, on behalf of our league. So my respect level went to a whole new one for him, and I'm just grateful that he did that, and he really took one for the team. And I'm grateful for that."

Irving May Not Be Cleared To Play Anyway

Getty | John Fisher

Even so, Kyrie may have to pull the brakes and wait a little longer, as the vaccine mandate could still affect private-sector workers such as him, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

"I'm told the private sector mandate still restricts Kyrie Irving from playing in home games, although he could enter Barclays Center as spectator," Charania tweeted.

For now, we'll have to wait and see. But it's a step in the right direction, that's for sure.

