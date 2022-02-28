Kyrie Irving has been all over the NBA news since before the start of the season. And as you may know by now, most of the reports have had little to nothing to do with his great basketball skills.

Instead, Irving has stolen most of the headlines over his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19, all as a means of protesting the vaccine imposed by New York City.

Notably, several reports claim that his part-time availability was one of the main reasons why James Harden wanted to leave the Brooklyn Nets.