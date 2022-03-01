Rebel Wilson Unzipped In Swimsuit For Big Celebration

Rebel Wilson killed it while posing amid turquoise-blue ocean waters and in an unzipped swimsuit to celebrate how amazing her 2021 was. The 41-year-old actress is still gaining likes for a post wrapping up last year, one that included acting highs, plus promotional ones for Rebel, this alongside her continued weight-loss journey.

Posting to Instagram, the Aussie shared a massive summary of one of her best years to date, also stunning her army of followers in a bathing suit big-time flaunting the 77 pounds she's dropped. Check it out below.