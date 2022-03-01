Rebel Wilson Unzipped In Swimsuit For Big Celebration

Rebel Wilson killed it while posing amid turquoise-blue ocean waters and in an unzipped swimsuit to celebrate how amazing her 2021 was. The 41-year-old actress is still gaining likes for a post wrapping up last year, one that included acting highs, plus promotional ones for Rebel, this alongside her continued weight-loss journey.

Posting to Instagram, the Aussie shared a massive summary of one of her best years to date, also stunning her army of followers in a bathing suit big-time flaunting the 77 pounds she's dropped. Check it out below.

So Much To Celebrate

Scroll for the photo. Rebel was, at this point, nearing two years into her "year of health," announced in 2020. The blonde went flamboyant as she posed on driftwood while in Fiji, wearing a bright red, long-sleeved and figure-hugging swimsuit worn unzipped, also throwing one arm up in the air.

"Peace out for 2021. What a year! It started in LA with POOCH PERFECT for ABC - bringing me back to my roots of growing up in a dog showing family and selling dog products out of a yellow caravan at dog shows," she began.

See More Photos Below

Getty | Brendon Thorne

Wilson added that she was "so excited to get back to dramatic acting with this film about traumatic brain injury and showing you guys even more of my serious side in the future." She then mentioned upcoming movie Senior Year, one already making headlines for seeing the star rocking a thigh-skimming cheerleader outfit.

It didn't stop there. Also name-dropping her high-profile gig fronting vitamins brand Olly wellness, Rebel shouted out her latest ambassador role for the island of Fiji - the travel here may have been free.

Landing Brand Deals

"THEN I left to Rebel Island to celebrate my belated 40th birthday, which was literally the best week of my entire life," Rebel stated. "You have to celebrate - life is short and you just have to love and live it. I shot some great campaigns for @ollywellness @afterpayusa @tourismfiji and am a proud ambassador for the LA Rams whom I hope get to the SuperBowl this season."

Olly, known for its fun-named and feminine-geared chewable vitamins, is also fronted by 36-year-old sitcom star Kaley Cuoco.

Lands Top 100 Women List

Getty | Hollywood To You/Star Max

Rebel may not be topping billionaire lists like Kim Kardashian, but she's landed herself an honorable slot. "It was also a huge honor to be named in BBC’s list of Top 100 Women for the year amongst absolutely extraordinary women," she also wrote.

Fans Love Her

Rebel's post quickly gained a like from TV favorite Jennifer Aniston, plus over 200,000 fan ones.

