'The Thing About Pam' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

Can't get enough of true-crime series? Well, look no further. Renée Zellweger portrays Pam Hupp, a convicted murderer, in NBC's new true-crime series, The Thing About Pam.

All About 'The Thing About Pam'

The new limited series will span six episodes telling the real-life story of Pam Hupp and her association with the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria. Hupp had been the subject of several episodes of NBC's Dateline. Later, in 2019, the network decided to dedicate a podcast to the case.

Scott Winant who has directed popular TV shows such as Breaking Bad, Thirtysomething, and My So-Called Life, is set to helm the first two episodes of the NBC limited series starring Renée Zellweger.

Winant, Zellweger are listed as producers of the project in collaboration with Blumhouse Television and NBC News Studios.

The series will be Zellweger's first broadcast television role.

When Is the Release Date Of 'The Thing About Pam'?

The Thing About Pam is set to air on March 8 at 10 p.m. and will be available for streaming on Peacock in the US.

The official trailer was released on February 25.

Who Is In The Cast Of 'The Thing About Pam'?

Alongside Zellweger, The Thing About Pam stars Glenn Fleshler, Josh Duhamel, and Judy Greer. Additional cast members include Katy Mixon (as Betsy Faria), Gideon Adlon, Sean Bridgers, Suanne Spoke, and Mac Brandt.

What Is 'The Thing About Pam'?

The limited series will tell the story of Pam Hupp (portrayed by Zellweger) and her involvement in the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria that ultimately resulted in her husband Russ being wrongfully convicted. However, he consistently insisted that he didn't kill her. He was later exonerated.

The story was featured on several episodes of Dateline NBC. Also, it became the subject of a popular 2019 podcast, The Thing About Pam, which is currently still one of the most downloaded podcasts on Apple Podcasts.

“When you think about what qualifies something as a ‘must-watch,’ I’m not sure you could do any better than the undeniable trifecta of Renée Zellweger, Blumhouse, and Dateline," Susan Rovner, NBC’s chairman of entertainment content, told Deadline. "The twists and turns of this saga are truly stranger than fiction. In the hands of this incredibly talented artistic team, this series will bring a completely new perspective to a story that has already captivated millions.”

