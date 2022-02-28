'The Thing About Pam' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

The new limited series will span six episodes telling the real-life story of Pam Hupp and her association with the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria. Hupp had been the subject of several episodes of NBC's Dateline. Later, in 2019, the network decided to dedicate a podcast to the case.

Scott Winant who has directed popular TV shows such as Breaking Bad, Thirtysomething, and My So-Called Life, is set to helm the first two episodes of the NBC limited series starring Renée Zellweger.

Winant, Zellweger are listed as producers of the project in collaboration with Blumhouse Television and NBC News Studios.

The series will be Zellweger's first broadcast television role.