HoYeon Jung Stuns In Plunging Dress

Netflix sensation HoYeon Jung has now caught the attention of over 5 million fans by stunning in a deep-cut, classy, and black Louis Vuitton dress. The Squid Game star is now a global ambassador for the luxury French designer, a move seeing her climbing the A-Lister ranks and earning herself major cash.

Jung, who also fronts American fashion giant Calvin Klein, posted to her Instagram back in November 2021, shouting out LV for the LACMA gala and dazzling in a classic and all-black piece. Check it out below.