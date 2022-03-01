HoYeon Jung Stuns In Plunging Dress

Netflix sensation HoYeon Jung has now caught the attention of over 5 million fans by stunning in a deep-cut, classy, and black Louis Vuitton dress. The Squid Game star is now a global ambassador for the luxury French designer, a move seeing her climbing the A-Lister ranks and earning herself major cash.

Jung, who also fronts American fashion giant Calvin Klein, posted to her Instagram back in November 2021, shouting out LV for the LACMA gala and dazzling in a classic and all-black piece. Check it out below.

Stuns In Louis Vuitton Dress

Scroll for the photo, one that did spark weight remarks - Jung has, however, admitted that she lost far too much weight while promoting the hit series she stars on. The classic snap showed the South Korean posing by a white wall and in an elegant, floor-length black dress, one boasting a deep neckline and sleeveless finish.

HoYeon showcased her tiny waist, also rocking a bold red lip and her hair swept up and with bangs. "@louisvuitton," she wrote, also shouting out the LACMA. More after the snap.

The catwalk queen is having the last laugh as brands rally up to wait in line for her. The latest sees Jung fronting French giant Chanel for its fragrances - she joins singer Miley Cyrus and model Kaia Gerber in repping high-end scents.

One month prior to the update, and in October 2021, Louis Vuitton announced Jung as its new face, writing: "Ho Yeon Jung joins as new Global House Ambassador for Fashion, Watches and Jewelry. Perfectly embodying the independent #LouisVuitton woman, the Netflix #SquidGame star embarks on this new journey with the Maison after first gracing the runway and being featured in a ready-to-wear campaign in 2017."

The caption continued: “I immediately fell in love with HoYeon’s great talent and fantastic personality, and I am looking forward to starting this new chapter of the journey we started at Louis Vuitton a few years ago," quoting Nicolas Ghesquière, Vuitton's Creative Director.

Jung has been repping LV all over her social media, posting in a monogrammed baseball cap and making headlines for sporting a logo backpack while running through snow - here, she also wore Yeezy footwear.

15 Million Followers In Three Weeks

2021 saw Jung's fame sky-rocket as she took over Netflix - the fans, meanwhile, backed up the climb to A-Lister, with HoYeon gaining 15 million followers in just three weeks on Instagram.

Keeping tabs on HoYeon are stars including supermodel Gigi Hadid, actress Lindsay Lohan, plus "Prisoner" hitmaker Dua Lipa.

