Anna Kendrick went for a thigh-skimming minidress to show she's got a massive sense of humor. The 36-year-old actress is pint-sized at 5'2'', but she was proud to joke about growing 10 inches during quarantine in an Instagram share now sitting at over 780,000 likes.

Posting back in March 2021, the social media favorite posted a killer leg shot as she stunned in a glitter minidress, but this was as much about the caption. Ahead, see the photo, plus Anna's best.