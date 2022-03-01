January Jones has been busy celebrating the USA while in a head-turning and cheeky bikini. The 44-year-old actress made headlines back in the summer of 2021 for stripping down for 4th of July - anyone missing the Instagram update now gets a catch-up. Jones is popular on social media for pretty regular swimwear displays - this one went patriotic, bringing in red, white, and blue colors, a cute flag, plus the blonde's signature smile. Ahead, see the photo, plus more.
January Jones In Bikini Celebrates USA
4th of July Bikini
Scroll for the shot. January posted for her 1.1 million followers and from her L.A. backyard. She wore a sailor-style and flirty blue pair of bikini bottoms, plus a red-and-white crop top all striped. Definitely channeling the full nautical look, the Mad Men alum turned around for a flash of her pearly whites while holding an American flag, also donning shades, plus her hair in bunched pigtails. She posed backed by lawns, hints of a pool, plus a circular staircase.
Taking to her caption, the mom of one wrote: "I'll be your calendar girl! 🇺🇸🎇Happy 4th!!"
Over 100,000 likes have been left. A like was quickly left by model Miranda Kerr. Also making headlines in summer 2021 was a brave topless snap with an "uneven boob tape" mention in the caption - here, Jones had taken tape across her bare chest for a humorous and revealing photo, snapping herself in only black underpants while in front of a mirror.
A Moment For Ukraine
Jones now joins the growing list of celebrities publicly taking to social media to support Ukraine amid the recent Russian invasion. Already making statements have been singer Miley Cyrus and reality star Kylie Jenner. Sharing a photo of Ukraine's President Zelensky, Jones wrote:
“And please, I really don't want you to hang my portraits on your office walls. Because a president is not an icon and not an idol. A president is not a portrait. Hang pictures of your children. And before you make any decision, look into their eyes.” -Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s 2019 inaugural address"
You Can Donate
Jones added: "There’s a link in my bio that you can use to donate. 100% of donations will go to @bethennyfrankel org that’s helping displaced women and children who’ve fled 🇺🇦."
Called A 'Total Dish'
Jones posted a cute jeans and sweater snap shortly before her more-serious Ukraine post, sending out a smile emoji and her bangs, with fans quickly calling her a "total dish." For more, check out her Instagram.