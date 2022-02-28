CrossFit Athlete Katrin Tanja Davidsdottir In Bikini Shares Steamy Snaps

28-year-old Katrin Tanja Davidsdottir shared an intimate moment with her 1.8 million followers on Valentine's Day, celebrating her romance with her photographer/ex-Ice Hockey player boyfriend, Brooks Laich. He finalized his divorce with ex-wife Julianne Hough leaving him 100% free to be with his new lover Katrin, and the perfect news arrived on Valentine's Day too.

Katrin wrote, "The luck of my life that he is my Love! 🌹❤️💋 Happy Valentine's day, ástin mín. xxx" and he replied, "I never get tired of that smile 😍, happy Valentine's Day astin min!"

The couple announced their relationship last August via Instagram after a kiss cam caught them snuggling on a Livestream.