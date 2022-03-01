Emily Ratajkowski On All Fours In Inamorata

Shutterstock | 2914948

Entertainment
Geri Green

Emily Ratajkowski got down on all fours for a killer shot promoting her best-selling Inamorata line. The 30-year-old supermodel has been showing off her 2017-founded clothing brand and proving "clothing" is very much a part of it - while Inamorata kicked off with lingerie and swim pieces, it's now known for its popular and chic prints, plus the Mesh Collection.

An Instagram photo on the brand's account brought CEO Emily into the picture last year, and it was leopard floral from the "Blurred Lines" star, plus some fun all-fours action. Check it out below.

The Latest

NBA Rumors: Sixers To Try And Sign DeAndre Jordan

NBA News: Nets Coach Steve Nash Isn't Optimistic About Kyrie Irving's Chances Of Playing At Home

NBA News: LeBron James Talks About How To Fix The Lakers' Season

'Asking For It' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

'Worst Roommate Ever' Release Date, Cast And Plot - Everything We Know

Stuns In Inamorata Dress

Scroll for the photo. Emily's brand is now adored by stars including Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Bieber. The mom of one stunned fans from a studio setting as she showed off her supermodel figure and golden tan - EmRata wore pink, tan, and orange in printed florals via her skintight and thigh-skimming minidress. The London-born star opted for a short-sleeved finish, gazing deep into the camera with parted lips.

Emily further donned simple bracelet jewelry, with a giant blow-out going old-school '90s.

Entertainment

Anna Kendrick Loses To Barbie In Staring Contest

By chisom

See More Photos Below

Shutterstock | 1296406

The June 2021 post came captioned: "LEOPARD FLORAL. New swim and mesh tomorrow - 9am PST / 12pm EST." Emily quickly reappeared in the same, stylish prints in another photo, this time modeling swimwear as she went ab-flashing. Here, Inamorata wrote: "LEOPARD FLORAL iS HERE! Shop our boldest print yet, with signature swim and mesh styles. Online now!"

Miley Cyrus Closing The Super Bowl With Green Day

Lindsey Vonn At Super Bowl Asks Usain Bolt 'Who's Faster?'

Celebrating California Lifestyle

Getty | Rachpoot/MEGA

Emily was born in the U.K. but was largely raised in Southern California. On her website, the Versace ambassador explains her mindset, stating:

"I think one thing about the lifestyle we grew up with is in the summer you wake up and you don’t put on an outfit--you put on your swimsuit and you immediately go get supplies for a day at the beach. You end up spending twelve hours in your bathing suit; you go get burritos in your bathing suit."

Joining The Celeb Entrepreneurs

Also retailing swimwear are moguls Kylie Jenner (she launched Kylie Swim last year) and sister Khloe Kardashian - the 37-year-old's Good American brand now retails Good Swim. Emily also influences for Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh lifestyle brand.

'About How You Feel'

Emily might find herself objectified for her looks, but the catwalk queen has confirmed that sexy is about how you feel. Continuing, the star stated: "Listen, if you never wear your underwear around anyone else, it doesn’t matter. It’s about how it makes you feel."

Read Next

Must Read

Here's Why Carrie Underwood Rarely Posts Photos Of Her Kids

Salma Hayek Flawless In Figure-Hugging Gucci Dress At SAG Awards

Anna Kendrick's Best Kristen Stewart Impression

Kaia Gerber Hosts LA Art Show For A Charitable Cause

Vanessa Hudgens Hypnotizes In High-Slit Versace At SAG Awards

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.