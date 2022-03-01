Emily Ratajkowski On All Fours In Inamorata

Emily Ratajkowski got down on all fours for a killer shot promoting her best-selling Inamorata line. The 30-year-old supermodel has been showing off her 2017-founded clothing brand and proving "clothing" is very much a part of it - while Inamorata kicked off with lingerie and swim pieces, it's now known for its popular and chic prints, plus the Mesh Collection.

An Instagram photo on the brand's account brought CEO Emily into the picture last year, and it was leopard floral from the "Blurred Lines" star, plus some fun all-fours action. Check it out below.