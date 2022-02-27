NBA Rumors: Joel Embiid 'Was Pushing Really Hard' For Bradley Beal Trade to Sixers Before James Harden Blockbuster

When the trade became official, Sixers superstar Joel Embiid gave Harden a warm welcome in the City of Brotherly Love. However, recent reports revealed that Harden wasn't Embiid's No. 1 choice to become his new superstar running mate in Philadelphia. In a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Bill Simmons of The Ringer claimed that Embiid was "pushing really hard" a trade centered on Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal before the Sixers decided to pursue Harden.

"I've had pretty good intel throughout this whole thing," Simmons said, as quoted by CBS Sports. "This is what I was hearing in the moment: that Embiid really wanted Bradley Beal and was pushing really hard for it and was talking to him all the time and was pushing, pushing, pushing."