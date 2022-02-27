Khloe Kardashian Puckers Lips 'In Real Time'

Khloe Kardashian's latest Instagram picture features her famous lips puckered up and looking plumper than ever. The 37-year-old reality TV star has always faced backlash for her face enhancement procedures that make her unrecognizable most times. However, this time, it appears people are used to it, and they've gotten with the program - no more disses but praises for the mother of one.

Fans filled the comment section with positive vibes with words like, "You're so cute," "Woah," "You're so beautiful." Even Simon Huck admitted it's a treat when Khloe posts pictures.