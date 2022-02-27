Doja Cat Gets Dominant In 'Freaky Deaky'

You can always rely on Doja Cat to deliver visuals worth talking about for a long time with her videos and music. More than that, there's undeniable chemistry she has with Tyga since the two collaborated on Juicy off her sophomore album Hot Pink. Like Peanut Butter and Jelly, or Bread and Butter, finding the perfect partner as an artist is the best thing that can happen.

Tyga teased the collaboration last week with a BTS from their music video with a promise of what's to come. Doja dressed in sexy pink lingerie with a floral hemline and styled her hair in a curly updo.