Doja Cat Gets Dominant In 'Freaky Deaky'

Getty | Kevin Mazur

Instagram
chisom

You can always rely on Doja Cat to deliver visuals worth talking about for a long time with her videos and music. More than that, there's undeniable chemistry she has with Tyga since the two collaborated on Juicy off her sophomore album Hot Pink. Like Peanut Butter and Jelly, or Bread and Butter, finding the perfect partner as an artist is the best thing that can happen.

Tyga teased the collaboration last week with a BTS from their music video with a promise of what's to come. Doja dressed in sexy pink lingerie with a floral hemline and styled her hair in a curly updo.

The Latest

Dua Lipa Impresses in Skintight Minidress

Rihanna Shows Off Shades Poolside For Fenty Win

Kim Kardashian Unbuttoned In Prada Street-Walk

Khloe Kardashian Puckers Lips 'In Real Time'

NBA Rumors: Joel Embiid 'Was Pushing Really Hard' For Bradley Beal Trade to Sixers Before James Harden Blockbuster

Doja Is A Fairy Dominatrix

Wikimedia | Cybertrip

Doja Cat also dropped a teaser on her Instagram page, prompting fans to watch the full video on YouTube. In the teaser, she dresses like a cute fairy in lingerie with butterfly lacewings, ready for a Freaky Deaky night with her lover. A short clip shows Tyga on the pink bed in her futuristic home. Everything in the dimly lit pink room is automated, including the bed restraints and sex toys hidden in the walls, but everything appears at the snap of Doja's fingers.

Entertainment

Christina Aguilera Stuns In Skin Tight Bodysuit

By chisom

The Video Is Everything And More

Getty | Rochelle Brodin

Alas! the video arrives on YouTube, and it delivered on the promise from the teaser from looking at the storyline, but there's an unexpected twist at the end. We see the entire scene featuring Doja dominating Tyga in her pink lingerie, black diamond chain bodysuit, and red leather dominatrix get-up was a lucid dream. She slept off so she couldn't hear her phone ring when her lover arrived.

Carmella Offers Rear View In Bikini

CrossFit Athlete Brooke Ence Does 'Instagram Vs Reality' In Bikini

Tyga Compliments Doja Cat's Versatility

Getty | Timothy Norris

During his interview with Zane Lowe of Apple, Tyga complimented Doja's versatility saying,

"She's a true artist, and I think we see that from her outfits, her lives, her TikToks, but that's what makes her her and she's a real true artist and that's what I appreciate about her. Working with her is real easy."

Tyga's in a good position to make that statement because he's worked with the Juicy singer before, and it was a hit. Their collaboration was one of Doja's first with a mainstream artist, and it launched her breakthrough into the mainstream music market.

Juicy Video

Giphy | Doja Cat

Doja also served visuals in Juicy video dressing up as fruits and delivering a pop-rap kind of like someone merged Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj. Since then, she's proven that she's her own artist even though she draws inspiration from established acts.

Read Next

Must Read

CrossFit Athlete Brooke Ence Does 'Instagram Vs Reality' In Bikini

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Wows In Bikini

Bebe Rexha In Bikini Shows Off Curves

CrossFit Athlete Brooke Ence In Swimsuit Gives Baywatch Babe Vibes

Miley Cyrus In Crop Top Is 'Au Naturel'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.