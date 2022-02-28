CrossFit Athlete Dani Elle Speegle In Bikini Preaches Body Confidence

Flashing her bodacious posterior in a minuscule thong, Speegle posed in front of a floor-to-ceiling window. She turned one shoulder to the camera, gazing ahead with a fierce stare, and placed one arm across her midsection in a styled pose highlighting her waist. The window overlooked a modern cityscape but nothing could distract attention from her voluptuous figure, with her thick thighs and backside taking center stage.
Her top appeared to be a bandeau style, leaving her shoulder tattoo and back tattoo on show. The three-times CrossFit Games athlete dolled up with dark eyeshadow and voluminous lashes, going barefoot to show off her black pedicure. She wore her hair slicked back in an elegant style and added a bit of bling with discreet gold earrings.
Her swimsuit body was definitely a statement, but Speegle had more to say in the caption. The athlete began by sharing some of the positive messages she'd received from female fans, going on to advocate for body confidence.
"Some of my favorite messages I get are from women who say that I’ve given them confidence in their own bodies. The 'I wear shorts to the gym now because I’ve learned to love my thick thighs.' The women who say 'I took my shirt off for the first time in the gym today.' The 'I love my body' messages. The 'I love my legs' messages. The 'thank you for helping me love myself' messages."