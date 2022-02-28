CrossFit Athlete Dani Elle Speegle In Bikini Preaches Body Confidence

One thing Dani Elle Speegle loves besides working her strong muscles is showing off her insane bikini body. The CrossFit athlete, fitness trainer, entrepreneur, and social media influencer has made it her mission to inspire body confidence through her posts and, if you don't live on her Instagram page, it's bikini central.

The 29-year-old recently added to that collection with a motivational swimsuit snap packed with a powerful message. Flaunting her ample curves in a teeny black two-piece, Speegle preached body positivity and called for a change in the way people respond to these types of photos on the Gram.

Check it out below!