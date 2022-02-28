CrossFit Athlete Dani Elle Speegle In Bikini Preaches Body Confidence

instagram | Dani Elle Speegle

Entertainment
Alexandra Lozovschi

One thing Dani Elle Speegle loves besides working her strong muscles is showing off her insane bikini body. The CrossFit athlete, fitness trainer, entrepreneur, and social media influencer has made it her mission to inspire body confidence through her posts and, if you don't live on her Instagram page, it's bikini central.

The 29-year-old recently added to that collection with a motivational swimsuit snap packed with a powerful message. Flaunting her ample curves in a teeny black two-piece, Speegle preached body positivity and called for a change in the way people respond to these types of photos on the Gram.

Check it out below!

Body Confidence

Flashing her bodacious posterior in a minuscule thong, Speegle posed in front of a floor-to-ceiling window. She turned one shoulder to the camera, gazing ahead with a fierce stare, and placed one arm across her midsection in a styled pose highlighting her waist. The window overlooked a modern cityscape but nothing could distract attention from her voluptuous figure, with her thick thighs and backside taking center stage.

Her top appeared to be a bandeau style, leaving her shoulder tattoo and back tattoo on show. The three-times CrossFit Games athlete dolled up with dark eyeshadow and voluminous lashes, going barefoot to show off her black pedicure. She wore her hair slicked back in an elegant style and added a bit of bling with discreet gold earrings.

Her swimsuit body was definitely a statement, but Speegle had more to say in the caption. The athlete began by sharing some of the positive messages she'd received from female fans, going on to advocate for body confidence.

"Some of my favorite messages I get are from women who say that I’ve given them confidence in their own bodies. The 'I wear shorts to the gym now because I’ve learned to love my thick thighs.' The women who say 'I took my shirt off for the first time in the gym today.' The 'I love my body' messages. The 'I love my legs' messages. The 'thank you for helping me love myself' messages."

Change Of Mentality

Speegle, who champions body positivity in every post, discussed at length what she hopes her bikini shots will inspire. Having faced her fair share of internet trolls, the professional athlete, who has always openly and swiftly addressed such attacks, had a poignant message to share.

"Photos like this one are often seen at just surface level. A girl, little clothing. Women and men alike come out from the depths of the internet to share their opinions on the 'attention seeking sl*t' in the photo. Feeding off their own insecurities and jealousies - they tear the girl down. But what if we started seeing photos like this in a different light?"

In the lengthy caption, she spoke of the confidence and hard work that women pour into attaining their physique, stating those were the first things that should be valued in these types of posts.

"If confidence and love in someone’s body was met with positivity instead of ridicule…well….I think the world might just be a little better off," she said.

