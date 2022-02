The 29-year-old actress is a dog mom to two furballs named Daisy and Winnie, who often make an appearance in Selena's Instagram feed. The cuties are living a grand life with Gomez, who takes them wherever she goes, including her tapings.

The furbabies were seen cuddling with Selena on the couch while she is on break from taping. In the Instagram post, which has gotten over 3.5 million likes, Sel can be seen looking blissfully happy while cozying up with her dogs.

"These two 😍," she captioned the post above.