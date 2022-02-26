Kaia Gerber Poses Naked As Her 'Alter Ego'

Shutterstock | 2914948

Entertainment
Alexandra Lozovschi

Kaia Gerber bared it all on her latest magazine cover, posing completely naked to show off her perfect body for Perfect magazine. The nude was as tasteful as they come and, although there was no clothing in sight, the supermodel was covered up in colorful temporary tattoos.

The 20-year-old, who famously sports her own ink collection numbering at least 10 pieces, dubbed the look her "alter ego" as she revealed the cover on Instagram, with actress Dove Cameron and Lisa Rinna's daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, both coming through with a "like."

See it below!

The Latest

Olympian Kristen Santos Flaunts Toned Legs Doing Lunges

'I Can Still Shoot!': Stephen Curry's Best Mic’d Up Moments During The All-Star Game

Mikaela Shiffrin And Chloe Kim Share Their Go-To Meals

'Damn, He Really Ain’t Coming Back': Damian Lillard Gets Candid About CJ McCollum

Erin Andrews Reveals Her Preferred Destination For Aaron Rodgers

Shoes Were A Vibe

Shutterstock | 55912

Wearing nothing but Alaia black clogs -- a chunky design decorated with silver studs -- Gerber flaunted her svelte figure in profile, showcasing her tight waist and toned everything. She covered her chest with her hands and stared down the camera with seductively parted lips, sporting chopped bangs and messy waves that brushed over her cheek.

While the shoes were definitively a vibe, her vibrant, assorted tats distracted attention, covering the entirety of her body, from the neck down to the ankles. Various female silhouettes decorated her leg while an extensive profile sprawled over her thigh. There were also several animal and floral tattoos, such as a spider web on her hip and butterflies on her midriff, forearm, and neck. A red-and-blue bouquet highlighted her pert posterior, and she had a rose on her ankle.

Check it out below!

'Alter Ego'

Shutterstock | 1296406

"My alter ego for the cover of @theperfectmagazine," Gerber captioned the image, which was taken by photographer Mikael Jansson. The supermodel shouted out the artist in the post and tagged Perfect magazine creator, Katie Grand, who famously founded LOVE and Dazed & Confused.

The new issue puts Gerber's temporary tats to good use, with the model posing scantily clad in an array of either pantsless or topless looks to show off the artwork on her body. Some of the photos made public portrayed her in sheer undies and a corset-style black leather top, as well as a see-through lingerie set and studded heels.

In another snap, she wore a plunging emerald-green corset, with one picture showing her lounging in black sand in a strappy crop top and a thong.

Scroll for a second cover!

Second Cover

Shutterstock | 1296406

A second available cover, posted on Instagram by Jansson, saw Gerber dazzle in a metallic-silver swimsuit by Isabel Marant. With a deep-cut design and flirty bows accentuating her hips, it had an extravagant ruffled hood that cascaded down her shoulders.

"Kaia in Malibu," indicated the caption.

Slaying In Milan

Getty | TIZIANA FABI

Her new magazine cover comes after Gerber recently made a sensation at Milan Fashion Week. Walking the runway for Prada, the supermodel opened the show in a white tank top and black midi skirt with see-through mesh and lime detailing.

Sharing a photo and a video from the catwalk, the daughter of Cindy Crawford thanked Miuccia Prada, Raf Simons, casting director Ashley Brokaw, and stylist Olivier Rizzo "for the incredible honor of having me back."

"You all feel like family to me, and the gratitude I have had for all of you from the very beginning is immeasurable by words," she wrote on Instagram. "From the bottom of my heart, thank you for this extraordinary moment."

Read Next

Must Read

Is Chanel West Coast Actually From The West Coast?

Ariana Grande In Bustier Has A 'Special Experience'

Lindsey Vonn Caps Off Week Of Record-Setting Workouts With A Face Detox: 'I'm Glowing, Guys'

Olympian Kristen Santos Flaunts Toned Legs Doing Lunges

NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Acquire LeBron James For Trade Package Centered On Andrew Wiggins

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.