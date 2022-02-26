Kaia Gerber Poses Naked As Her 'Alter Ego'

Kaia Gerber bared it all on her latest magazine cover, posing completely naked to show off her perfect body for Perfect magazine. The nude was as tasteful as they come and, although there was no clothing in sight, the supermodel was covered up in colorful temporary tattoos.

The 20-year-old, who famously sports her own ink collection numbering at least 10 pieces, dubbed the look her "alter ego" as she revealed the cover on Instagram, with actress Dove Cameron and Lisa Rinna's daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, both coming through with a "like."

