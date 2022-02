In classic Tina Snow fashion, the 27-year-old got icy in sparkling white gems, rocking a bedazzled two-piece set that provided very little coverage but for the multiple stone-encrusted straps draping down the sides of her top and bottoms. Opulence was the keyword of her attire, which included triple rows of jewels flowing down each side of her midriff, as well as her hips, and arms.

Megan upped the ante with matching jewelry, sporting lavish bracelets and a shiny choker that, together with her string top, perfectly framed her cleavage. She also wore massive drop-down earrings and a collection of rings on her fingers, all of which coordinated with the gemstones decorating her eyelids and the corners of her eyes.

