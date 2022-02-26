Olivia Culpo Flaunts Toned Legs With Valentino

Shutterstock | 2914948

Fatima Araos

Olivia Culpo paraded her toned legs all the way to the Valentino store recently and lit Instagram on fire when she posted the video. The 29-year-old former Miss Universe uploaded the clip yesterday, showing her 5 million followers on the platform how she gets ready for a day of shopping.

The fashion influencer slipped into a super-short dress for her day out then turned the sidewalk into her own runway as she proceeded to the shop, meriting more than 40 thousand likes in a matter of hours. See below.

Get Ready With Me

Getty | Raymond Hall

The video begins with Culpo sitting on a white chair at home, wearing a frilly blue crop-top, matching shorts and a pair of beige slip-ons. Beside her feet are some vertiginous-looking white platform pumps.

She kicks up one foot and, instantly, her outfit changes. She’s now wearing the sky-high platforms along with a brown Valentino blazer dress. As she preens before the camera, a chic white Valentino One Stud bag drops on the foreground. Keep scrolling to see the video.

Headed To Valentino

Shutterstock | 176593238

In the next scene, the social media personality is seen outside the Valentino store. She turns away from the camera and heads to the door.

Next is a slo-mo clip of Culpo walking on the pavement outside the shop like she’s walking the runway during Fashion Week. Her gorgeous legs are on full display in her tiny dress, which features a gathered waist, plunging neckline and double-breasted design. She’s swinging her little One Stud bag beside her and, like a real pro, looks totally unbothered by the ankle-breaking heels.

Major Leg And Bag Envy

Getty | Foc Kan

The penultimate scene is a mid shot of the model and beauty pageant queen, who won Miss Universe in 2012, adjusting her wavy, shoulder-length tresses. Then just before the video ends, her tiny purse takes the spotlight alongside the Valentino signage, leaving us with major leg AND bag envy.

That last scene reveals just how small the Valentino One Stud is, so small that we don’t know how our keys, credit cards, cash, makeup (let alone our phone) could fit in there – that is, if we had the thousands to plunk down on one.

Shop And Work Out Like Culpo

Getty | MEGA

If you do have extra dollars to splurge on a bag, head on over to the Valentino store – the One Stud is available to purchase online in a variety of colors.

If you want Olivia Culpo’s legs, keep scrolling for a video of her intense workout.

