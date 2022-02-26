Olivia Culpo Flaunts Toned Legs With Valentino

Olivia Culpo paraded her toned legs all the way to the Valentino store recently and lit Instagram on fire when she posted the video. The 29-year-old former Miss Universe uploaded the clip yesterday, showing her 5 million followers on the platform how she gets ready for a day of shopping.

The fashion influencer slipped into a super-short dress for her day out then turned the sidewalk into her own runway as she proceeded to the shop, meriting more than 40 thousand likes in a matter of hours. See below.