UFC News: Conor McGregor Hints At July Return & Potential Title Shot Against Charles Oliveira

Recently, McGregor made an appearance at Dublin's 3Arena to show his support to SBG Ireland team-mates Lee Hammond and Sinead Kavangh at Bellator 275. After the event, McGregor had an interview with Irish outlet Severe MMA, via Youtube, where he provided a positive update about his leg injury.

“Day-by-day, I feel better,” McGregor said, as quoted by MMA Junkie. “They’re telling me to take it easy, but I feel I can go. I feel like I need to pull the reins back on my own self, so that’s kind of what I’m doing. … I’m happy with it. I’m almost back and that’s it.”