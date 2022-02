Bella Hadid has been getting her "KiKi" on by the ocean while stunning in a Dior look. The supermodel comes with strong ties to the French brand as its Dior Beauty face, and she was doing more than promoting lipsticks and concealers as she donned a tee bearing the label's name.

Bella had posted to Instagram back in July 2021, making it a Hot Girl Summer despite a pandemic, and she big-time raked in the likes. Ahead, see the photos, plus Bella's best.