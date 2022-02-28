Hailey Bieber All Legs In Alo Yoga Street-Walk

Hailey Bieber has been running around town in a killer Alo Yoga look, and she had the paparazzi chasing her. The 25-year-old supermodel has been busy showing off one of the trendiest brands around, also one now fronted by pal Kendall Jenner. Earlier this year, photos showed the blonde out and about in Los Angeles, and it was a gym-ready look for the star who vows her figure is down to Pilates. Check out the outfit, plus Hailey's best photos below.