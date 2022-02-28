Hailey Bieber has been running around town in a killer Alo Yoga look, and she had the paparazzi chasing her. The 25-year-old supermodel has been busy showing off one of the trendiest brands around, also one now fronted by pal Kendall Jenner. Earlier this year, photos showed the blonde out and about in Los Angeles, and it was a gym-ready look for the star who vows her figure is down to Pilates. Check out the outfit, plus Hailey's best photos below.
Hailey Bieber All Legs In Alo Yoga Street-Walk
The Latest
Leggy In Alo Yoga
Scroll for the photo. The sunny street shot showed Hailey walking by trimmed bushes as she held a white, takeout coffee cup. The wife to Justin Bieber opted for a casual finish, dressed in marl gray Alo Yoga leggings, a slouchy and lighter gray sweater, plus white socks and Balenciaga slides. The new Victoria's Secret ambassador also donned shades and an unfussy ponytail as she shouted out the YSL brand she fonts via dark shades.
See More Photos Below
Hailey is regularly photographed hitting up Pilates studios in L.A., often with E! star friend Kendall Jenner. She's also opened up on her love of the gentle and muscly-building exercise, one adored by Kourtney Kardashian and Kaia Gerber. Bieber also watches what lands on her plate.
Revealing What She Eats
The model has even listed her daily eats, stating: "On a regular day, breakfast is usually eggs or oatmeal, some type of healthy protein, or a smoothie. Lunch is usually salad, fish, grilled veggies, or maybe a sandwich. I don't really eat a lot of gluten so I'm trying to be particular. I love a good kale Caesar salad [but with] no croutons. That's usually one thing I leave out."
And Dinner?
"Dinner is usually kind of along the same lines [as lunch]; some sort of vegetable, or pasta, like a gluten-free pasta," she added while speaking to ELLE. Hailey is also now a part of a brand vowing to be more inclusive.
Joining VS Collective
Alongside stars including Priyanka Chopra and Eileen Gu, Hailey is now part of Victoria's Secret's massive rebrand - the lingerie giant is wiping the slate clean after past allegations of toxicity and not being inclusive. Hailey also fronts major brands including YSL, Levi's jeans, Bare Minerals beauty, plus luxury footwear giant Jimmy Choo. She remains most famous for her 2018-commenced marriage to singer Justin. For more, give Hailey's Instagram a follow.