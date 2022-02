WWE NXT wrestler Mandy Rose turned up the heat on her Instagram yesterday with her retro-inspired outfit. The 31-year-old fantasized about having an "old-fashioned love" in her accompanying caption, much like many romantics at heart. "Give me an old fashion sort of love 💎," she wrote.

You know, the kind of love that's built on chivalry and men taking care of their women and opening doors. The type of romance they sing about in slow jazz music - what a time.