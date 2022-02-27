Rihanna has been topping up her tan in a bikini while promoting her best-selling Fenty line. The singer and billionaire mogul is still front-page news for her pregnancy, but it was long before the bump as she stunned her Instagram followers back in 2021. Posting in July of last year, the "Work" hitmaker showed off hints of her killer figure while catching rays, and it was Fenty vibes galore from the girl who's turned everything she touches into gold. Check it out below.
Rihanna Shows Off Shades Poolside For Fenty Win
Catching Rays Poolside
Scroll for the photo. Rihanna was promoting her Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Heat lip product. The 34-year-old was photographed lying on her back, by a glistening and tiled blue pool, and big-time enjoying the good weather. Making it a Hot Girl Summer, the singer thrilled her army of followers in a black and strapless swimsuit, showing off her toned shoulders and famous arm and wrist tattoos.
RiRi posed in a statement, cat-eye shades she held her hands up to, also sporting one heck of a glossy red lip - Kim Kardashian has met her match.
Rihanna, now CEO of Savage x Fenty lingerie and her Fenty Skin line, has opened up on branching into cosmetics. She told In Style:
"For me, beauty was a natural fit because makeup is such a huge part of my career and image. I wanted to do a line for years, but it needed to be credible, something that industry pros and girls around the world would respect." Rihanna made 2021 headlines last year as she hit billionaire status, largely thanks to her inclusive beauty brand.
Not Always This Confident
The Grammy winner also reflected on her past and less-confident days, stating: "I don’t know if it was a confidence thing, but I was very shy at one point. I knew what I was about and what I stood for, but I was not very vocal. In the Barbadian culture, there’s this thing we say: “Speak when you’re spoken to," also saying it took some time to get out of her "shell."
Celeb Makeup Era
There isn't a celebrity these days without a makeup brand. At mogul status are reality stars Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. Also in beauty or makeup are Selena Gomez, Halsey, Lady Gaga, and Kristin Cavallari, plus Savannah Chrisley and Millie Bobby Brown. For more updates on Rihanna and Fenty, give her Instagram a follow.