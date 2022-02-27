Rihanna Shows Off Shades Poolside For Fenty Win

Scroll for the photo. Rihanna was promoting her Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Heat lip product. The 34-year-old was photographed lying on her back, by a glistening and tiled blue pool, and big-time enjoying the good weather. Making it a Hot Girl Summer, the singer thrilled her army of followers in a black and strapless swimsuit, showing off her toned shoulders and famous arm and wrist tattoos.

RiRi posed in a statement, cat-eye shades she held her hands up to, also sporting one heck of a glossy red lip - Kim Kardashian has met her match.