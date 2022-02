The world is coming together to aid Ukraine as it defends itself against unprecedented Russian aggression, but some in the United States appear to be on Vladimir Putin's side.

Former President Donald Trump made waves this week when he suggested that Putin is carrying out the invasion in a "genius" way, and now he is being condemned by figures across the political spectrum.

Former secretary of state and Trump's 2016 opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, has weighed in on the situation as well.