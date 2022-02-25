Miami Heat At New York Knicks [Feb 25] - NBA Picks And Predictions

Getty | Cliff Hawkins

Ernesto Cova

The Miami Heat will look to continue their solid season when they visit Madison Square Garden to square off against the struggling New York Knicks.

Erik Spoelstra's team has been a top-four squad in the Eastern Conference despite dealing with multiple injuries for most of the season. The Knicks, on the other hand, have failed to be the same defensively-dominant team they were last year.

With two squads featuring plenty of youth and tough competitors, we could be in for an old-school kind of game at the Big Apple. Who'll prevail? Let's find out.

The Heat Have Their Eyes On The Playoffs

Getty | Cole Burston

The Miami Heat are currently sitting at a 38-2 record, which is good for second in the Eastern Conference. They got some much-needed rest after a thrilling double-overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets before the break.

Spoelstra's team has won five consecutive road games and seven of the past 10 and will look to keep the foot on the gas against a team that has struggled to hold on to big leads throughout the whole season.

Will The Knicks Bounce Back?

Getty | Alex Goodlett

The New York Knicks have a 25-34 record and are 12th in the Eastern Conference. They continue to freefall and the front office is facing multiple questions about the organization's future.

Julius Randle has been a shell of himself all season long and may no longer be a part of their plans for the future. Tom Thibodeau is on the hot seat and unlikely to survive this cold stretch.

'Everything's on the table,' the coach said when asked about potential adjustments before admitting that they'll likely focus on player development until the end of the season, i.e. tanking.

Key Stats, Injuries, And Trends

Getty | Jim McIsaac

Most squads should be nearly at full strength ahead of this game. According to Rotoworld, just Kemba Walker (out), RJ Barrett (questionable), and Nerlens Noel (questionable) could miss the clash for the home team. For the visitors, Victor Oladipo (out) and Markieff Morris (out) will watch on street clothes.

When it comes to Trends, Covers explains why the Heat are rightfully favored for this game:

They're 5-0-1 ATS in their last 6 games as a road favorite, 3-0-1 ATS in their last 4 games vs. a team with a losing straight-up record, and 4-0-1 ATS in their last 5 road games.

Picks For Heat At Knicks

Giphy | NBA

The Knicks sure needed a break. They needed to get their legs back under them, get some rest, and go back to basics.

Their defensive effort should be better this time than it was over the past couple of weeks, which is why we don't expect this to be a high-scoring affair.

Then again, all things considered, we don't see how they could keep up with a well-coached Miami Heat team that's been red-hot as of late. Roll with the road favorite at -4.5 points.

