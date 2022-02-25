Miami Heat At New York Knicks [Feb 25] - NBA Picks And Predictions

The Miami Heat will look to continue their solid season when they visit Madison Square Garden to square off against the struggling New York Knicks.

Erik Spoelstra's team has been a top-four squad in the Eastern Conference despite dealing with multiple injuries for most of the season. The Knicks, on the other hand, have failed to be the same defensively-dominant team they were last year.

With two squads featuring plenty of youth and tough competitors, we could be in for an old-school kind of game at the Big Apple. Who'll prevail? Let's find out.