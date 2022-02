To say that Ben Simmons isn't a fan favorite at Wells Fargo Center could be a bit of an understatement. His meltdown in the playoffs and how he dealt with his desire to leave made him one of the most infamous players in Philadelphia 76ers' history.

And that goes beyond the fans. His teammates repeatedly tried to reach out to him but to no avail. He reportedly snubbed them more than once and it didn't sit well in the locker room.