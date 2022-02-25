Elizabeth Hurley 'Showing Off' In Plunging Versace Dress

Shutterstock | 64736

Alexandra Lozovschi

Elizabeth Hurley was back in tight black Versace nearly three decades after becoming an international sensation with THAT iconic dress. Proving she can still turn heads at 56, the British actress flaunted her age-defying figure in a plunging frock for a glamorous balcony photoshoot.

Posing for the famous Ellen von Unwerth, the Royals star shared a little BTS clip for her 2.3 million Instagram followers to enjoy and was showered with compliments, including by Donatella Versace herself.

Scroll to watch the video!

Classic With A Twist

Shutterstock | 842245

Hurley floored fans with her timeless style as she slipped into a classic black dress with a show-stopping square neckline that ended just past her chest. Aside from exposing a vast expanse of decolletage, it also came with a flirty cut-out that teased her toned midriff.

The Bedazzled star showcased the look while kneeling on a chaise lounge chair. While it was difficult to appreciate the length of the dress in the pose, it appeared to be at least a midi style, hiking up just enough to flash a glimpse of her calf and strapless black heels.

By Alexandra Lozovschi

Showing Her Modeling Chops

Shutterstock | 3586184

Rocking her signature dark makeup and pink lipstick, the Estée Lauder face finished off the look with black nails. She styled her hair in loose waves that were swept to the side and tumbled over her shoulder. She went sans accessories, and she didn't need any, letting the eye-popping dress speak for itself. The item clung to every inch of her body, accentuating her small waist and enviable curves.

Hurley reminded everyone of her model status as she worked her angles and put her sensational figure on display. She swayed her body and exuberantly threw her hands in the air, all the while flashing her brimming smile.

"Showing off 😘," the English beauty cheekily captioned the post.

THAT Dress

Getty | Gareth Davies

The video was a big hit with her fans, scoring close to 1 million views. People lavished praise on the movie star in the comments, telling her she was "like a fine wine" and she looked "like you're still in your 20s."

"Yesssss!!!! FABULOUS!!!" said Donatella Versace, via Daily Mail.

Recalling her Versace look at the 1994 Four Weddings and a Funeral premiere (pictured above), Hurley told Harper's Bazaar all about that night and how she came to wear the infamous safety-pin dress.

“I was so unprepared for what happened that night,” said Hurley, who went with Versace again at the Milan Fashion Week in September, going slinky in a peephole black-and-gold number.

Match Made In Heaven

Getty | Daniele Venturelli

“I urgently needed to find a dress to wear for Hugh [Grant]’s premiere, and in those days I had no idea about fashion,” Hurley candidly shared. “I remember going to [a PR agency] office where they literally fished a dress out of a white plastic bag.”

The Austin Powers actress, who recreated the iconic look in a "more demure" style for the magazine, continued: “I took it home and did my own hair and makeup, fighting Hugh for the mirror, which wasn’t even full-length, in our tiny one-bedroom flat. It was all very unglamorous compared to how things get done these days.”

Meanwhile, Donatella Versace told Harper's Bazaar that Hurley and the dress created by her late brother were a match made in fashion heaven: “Gianni made that dress for a woman who is sure of herself and who isn’t afraid to break the rules. Liz embodied all of this in an extraordinary way.”

