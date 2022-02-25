Elizabeth Hurley 'Showing Off' In Plunging Versace Dress

Elizabeth Hurley was back in tight black Versace nearly three decades after becoming an international sensation with THAT iconic dress. Proving she can still turn heads at 56, the British actress flaunted her age-defying figure in a plunging frock for a glamorous balcony photoshoot.
Posing for the famous Ellen von Unwerth, the Royals star shared a little BTS clip for her 2.3 million Instagram followers to enjoy and was showered with compliments, including by Donatella Versace herself.
Scroll to watch the video!