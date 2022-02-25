Larsa Pippen left her 3.2 million Instagram followers' jaws on the floor yesterday as she flaunted her curves in a form-fitting slip dress to advertise her jewelry brand. The 47-year-old reality TV star has been making headlines since the Real Housewives of Miami reunion aired on Bravo TV. Thankfully, this time she's not trending for something she said that came out wrong but for her stunning figure. At 47, Larsa still turns heads with her petite physique.
Larsa Pippen Flaunts Curves In Minidress
Curvy Larsa Announces Business Brand
Ignoring the controversial hairstyle choice, Larsa wore for her photoshoot is the best way to appreciate the reality TV star's look. Knowing her, she probably wore cornrows to get a rise out of viewers and keep a conversation going, but we'll talk about something else - her jewelry. She started a jewelry store Larsa Marie in August 2020 to promote self-love and empower women.
The 47-year-old wore a lycra and lace mesh mini-dress with a teasing slit on the left thigh held in place with two tiny buttons. Her diamond bracelets, earrings, and chains steal the show as she declares them "a girl's best friend," in the words of the ever-iconic Marilyn Monroe, a.k.a. Lorelei.
Larsa Marie By Larsa Pippen
Larsa partnered with a luxurious L.A.-based jeweler to create a special line of premium quality jewelry pieces. The Larsa Marie brand, which launched in 2020, majors in diamonds, and every style is made to order. Her brand also offers low-end pieces for people who can't afford luxury since she created Larsa Marie to be accessible to all women.
Larsa Dresses In Waves
Thanks to her collaboration with PrettyLittleThing, Larsa always has a little dress to titillate the senses like this watercolor-print mock neck number. The horizontal lines accentuate her curves while blending perfectly with the poolside view in the background. She lets her blonde hair in a body wave as she soaks in the serene air in her environment.
Are You A Dog Lover?
Larsa flaunts her thick thighs and toned legs in a black strappy stiletto and mini sunset-hue dress. The long-sleeved bodycon number highlights her tiny waist and curvy hips, and her long blonde hair frames her glowing face. Larsa's photoshoot features a special guest - her dog. As if we couldn't already guess it, she tells her 3.2 million followers she's a dog lover and asks them if they feel the same way towards the four-legged friendlies.