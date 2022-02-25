Larsa Pippen Flaunts Curves In Minidress

Ignoring the controversial hairstyle choice, Larsa wore for her photoshoot is the best way to appreciate the reality TV star's look. Knowing her, she probably wore cornrows to get a rise out of viewers and keep a conversation going, but we'll talk about something else - her jewelry. She started a jewelry store Larsa Marie in August 2020 to promote self-love and empower women.

The 47-year-old wore a lycra and lace mesh mini-dress with a teasing slit on the left thigh held in place with two tiny buttons. Her diamond bracelets, earrings, and chains steal the show as she declares them "a girl's best friend," in the words of the ever-iconic Marilyn Monroe, a.k.a. Lorelei.