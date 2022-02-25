Could Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps be the only cast members who make it from The Real Housewives of New York City to the series' upcoming, but yet to be confirmed, 14th season?
'RHONY' Casting Rumors Suggest Ramona Singer and Luann De Lesseps Will Return, Sonja Morgan Is Out
The Latest
Ramona Singer And Luann De Lesseps Are OGs Of 'RHONY'
Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps are the only cast members of The Real Housewives of New York City who have been featured on all of the series' past 13 seasons. And, according to a recent report shared online, they will be the only ladies from season 13 who will star on the show's upcoming 14th season.
Earlier this week, the Dorinda Deadly fan page on Instagram told its fans and followers that all other women from the show's 13th season will be replaced.
Sonja Morgan Is Amongst The Reportedly Ousted 'RHONY' Cast Members
"It’s looking like Ramona and Luann will be the only cast members returning next season! Bravo will allegedly be adding up to 5 new women to the cast and filming will begin this Fall!" the fan page alleged on February 21.
As fans of The Real Housewives of New York City well know, the season 13 cast consisted of Singer, de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney, and Eboni K. Williams, who was brought to the show in 2021 as its first full-time Black cast member.
Dorinda Medley Is Reportedly Not Returning To 'RHONY' For Season 14
Dorinda Deadly went on to say that not only will Dorinda Medley not be brought back to the Bravo reality series, but that Jill Zarin, who is one of the show's original cast members, will also not be included in season 14.
"[Rumor] also has it that Dorinda and Jill will not be returning (at least this season)," they wrote.
Instead, rumored newbies allegedly include the likes of Lucia Hwong Gordon, June Ambrose, Carolina Bermudez, Kamela Forbes-Matheson, and Sandra Ripert.
Jill Zarin Believes 'RHONY' Would Fail Without Ramona Singer
While speaking to Showbiz Cheat Sheet at the end of last year, Zarin said that when it came to Singer's role on The Real Housewives of New York City, she does not believe that the show would continue if Singer wasn't on it.
"I don’t think they could do it without Ramona. They need Ramona. They need Luann [de Lesseps] and I think they need me," Zarin told the outlet at the time, giving a nod to herself and her fellow RHONY OGs.