'RHONY' Casting Rumors Suggest Ramona Singer and Luann De Lesseps Will Return, Sonja Morgan Is Out

Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps are the only cast members of The Real Housewives of New York City who have been featured on all of the series' past 13 seasons. And, according to a recent report shared online, they will be the only ladies from season 13 who will star on the show's upcoming 14th season.

Earlier this week, the Dorinda Deadly fan page on Instagram told its fans and followers that all other women from the show's 13th season will be replaced.