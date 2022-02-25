Burberry Ambassador Lori Harvey joined Riccardo Tisci and many other Burberry ambassadors for the Spring 2022 takeover cocktail party. The event launched the flagship Rodeo Drive boutique with a special film presentation. Lori stepped out in a cocktail Riccardo Tisci dress baring her abs as an added accessory to her modest outfit.
Lori Harvey Flaunts Toned Abs At Burberry Event
Ab-Baring Knockout
The thin-ribbed maroon two-piece had a long-sleeved crossover cropped top and a matching midi pencil skirt. As the material clung to Lori's curves, the model posed thrusting out her hips and putting her best-manicured foot forward. She wore a t-strap white and brown sandal heel and chunky gold link chain earrings. Then, Lori clutched a gold octagon purse for added flair.
Vogue voted Lori as one of the Ten Best Dressed Stars of the week citing her cashmere two-piece as an "ab-baring knockout."
Lori wore a simple nude cream-based lipstick but added drama to her eyes with a smoked cat wing eyeshadow to match the "Animal Instinct" theme. She styled her black hair in a neat low bun and laid out her baby hairs in the front.
Rodeo Drive Store Launch
Creative Director Riccardo Tisci hosted an exclusive dinner on the Burberry store's penthouse terrace on Rodeo Drive. Last year, Riccardo debuted the Burberry fashion house's Spring 2022 collection virtually due to Covid-19 restrictions. Thankfully the regulations this year were less stringent, affording us the opportunity to experience the immersive film presentation that realized the virtual show.
Introducing Animal Instinct
The SS22 Collection "Animal Instinct" inspired the venue's décor with the perimeter covered in black, white, and bright pink similar to looks 8, 51, and 52. Lori wasn't the only big name in attendance, as Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi (Euphoria), R&B singer
Bella showed up in a long coat over skintight pants and a cutout bodysuit with black patent pointed-toe kitten heels.
Burberry Animal Instinct Collection Takeover
Marina Ruy Barbosa came through in a pale + nude three-piece combination of straight-legged pants and a long coat. She also wore open-toe sandals like Lori though her innerwear was a vest.
The womenswear collection is without a doubt one of the best of the season, with the bursts of pink and blacks to spruce the nude tones. Top celebrities are already wearing the Burberry Spring collection, including Nicki Minaj for her at-home photoshoot and Naomi Campbell for her Vogue cover.