Lori Harvey Flaunts Toned Abs At Burberry Event

The thin-ribbed maroon two-piece had a long-sleeved crossover cropped top and a matching midi pencil skirt. As the material clung to Lori's curves, the model posed thrusting out her hips and putting her best-manicured foot forward. She wore a t-strap white and brown sandal heel and chunky gold link chain earrings. Then, Lori clutched a gold octagon purse for added flair.

Vogue voted Lori as one of the Ten Best Dressed Stars of the week citing her cashmere two-piece as an "ab-baring knockout."

Lori wore a simple nude cream-based lipstick but added drama to her eyes with a smoked cat wing eyeshadow to match the "Animal Instinct" theme. She styled her black hair in a neat low bun and laid out her baby hairs in the front.