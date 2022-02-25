Kim Kardashian's Latest SKIMS Collection Receives Backlash

SKIMS faced an unreceptive jury on Reddit when a User asked for a group review alongside a picture of the new collection. The primary complaint from many of them was the practicality of the AFTER HOURS shapewear. Some people expressed confusion about the underwear, asking for its exact purpose. Is it for hiding hip dips or creating thigh gaps?

The Instagram users weren't fans either as they also complained about its lack of functionality, saying it was accentuating the belly instead of erasing it as promised.

One Reddit user wrote, "would put my FUPA on full display," while another commented saying, "what's the functionality for something like this?" to which a user replied, "sex shorts? That's all I can think of."