Kim Kardashian's Latest SKIMS Collection Receives Backlash

Business mogul and reality TV star Kim Kardashian has peppered us with back-to-back capsule releases of her fast-growing underwear empire. This month alone saw the launch of three different collections, including the Valentine's Day heart-packaged set. Unfortunately, the 41-year-old fans didn't receive her latest drop - AFTER HOURS - with love. The criticisms surpassed the praise, and even though this isn't the first time Kim's SKIMS would do poorly on the review radar, it's the first in a long time.