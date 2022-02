Unfortunately, Bear recently passed away from an aggressive form of cancer. Lindsey shared the heartbreaking news last month with a tearful tribute for her protector and swim buddy.

"Yesterday my beautiful boy passed away 💔 Bear was 8 years old and was my protector from the first day I rescued him. He had an aggressive cancer in his heart (Hemangiosarcoma) which was found only a few days ago. We did everything possible to save him but we lost the battle and he is no longer in pain. He was a fighter and a brave boy all the way until the end," she wrote.

"My only solace is knowing he’s still protecting me, just from a different place."