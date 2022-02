Following five straight trips to the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors failed to even reach the playoffs in consecutive seasons.

And, while it wasn't the only factor why they weren't able to replicate their success, it's clear that not having Klay Thompson on the court took a massive toll on Steve Kerr's team's ability to compete at the highest level.

Thompson missed over two years with back-to-back major knee injuries but now, it seems like he hadn't missed a single minute.