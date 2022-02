Kyrie Irving's part-time availability has been one of the biggest stories of the NBA season.

He was originally expected to sit out the entire year unless he took the COVID-19 vaccine or New York lifted its vaccine mandate, but a massive COVID outbreak forced the Brooklyn Nets to reconsider that decision.

And now, it seems like the troublemaking guard's long-term approach actually worked in his favor, as he could be cleared to play home games pretty soon.