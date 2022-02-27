Kim has been staying home over COVID - sister Khloe had the virus - but the star has opened up on happily being out and about again as lockdown measures ease. In December 2021, she stated:

"I don’t feel overwhelmed. I feel excited to be back in the mix although I definitely loved taking all of that time off." Kim added: "I honestly think it was really good for my soul to have this time to recalibrate, to have this moment of rebirth. I try to look at everything as positively as possible, even when the whole world is falling apart and we’re all worried about our loved ones. But I’m excited that things are getting back to normal."