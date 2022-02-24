'I Did A Lot Of Chasing Around Trying To Get Him Back': Joel Embiid Discusses Ben Simmons

Despite how things ended between them, the Sixers-Nets blockbuster trade has undeniably benefitted Embiid and Simmons. In the deal that sent Simmons to Brooklyn, the Sixers got one of their top trade targets in Harden. Compared to Simmons, Harden is viewed as a much better fit with Embiid on the court. Though he's yet to play his first game as a Sixer, the arrival of Harden is expected to solidify their chances of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Meanwhile, the blockbuster deal gave Simmons a fresh start while having the opportunity to compete for his first Larry O'Brien Trophy this year. The Nets may be currently sitting at the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference but once Simmons, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant start playing together, most people believe that they are capable of beating any powerhouse team in a best-of-seven series.