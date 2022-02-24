Zoe Kravitz Embodies Catwoman In Paris

Zoe Kravitz recently kicked off the press tour for her film The Batman, and she not only looked fabulous but was on theme, too.

The 33-year-old star, who plays Selina Kyle a.k.a. Catwoman in the movie, channeled her villain alter ego by rocking two Catwoman signatures: black and leather – specifically a black leather coat for the photocall in Paris and then a black gown for the premiere in London. All that’s missing is a black catsuit, but the press tour has just begun, and – who knows? – Kravitz might just surprise us with a Catwoman-inspired latex look soon.

See the outfits below.