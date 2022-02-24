Zoe Kravitz Embodies Catwoman In Paris

Getty | Mike Marsland

Health & Lifestyle
Fatima Araos

Zoe Kravitz recently kicked off the press tour for her film The Batman, and she not only looked fabulous but was on theme, too.

The 33-year-old star, who plays Selina Kyle a.k.a. Catwoman in the movie, channeled her villain alter ego by rocking two Catwoman signatures: black and leather – specifically a black leather coat for the photocall in Paris and then a black gown for the premiere in London. All that’s missing is a black catsuit, but the press tour has just begun, and – who knows? – Kravitz might just surprise us with a Catwoman-inspired latex look soon.

See the outfits below.

The Latest

NBA Rumors: Nets' Kyrie Irving Could Be Cleared To Play Home Games Pretty Soon

Paris Hilton Is All Giggles While Surrounded With Pigs

Kim Kardashian Shares Teenage Photo In Tribute To Dad

'I Did A Lot Of Chasing Around Trying To Get Him Back': Joel Embiid Discusses Ben Simmons

Christina Milian In Leather Leotard Is 'Just Getting Started'

Leather-Clad In Paris

Shutterstock | 564025

For the photocall, which was held Tuesday on a rooftop overlooking Paris, the Big Little Lies actress layered a shiny black leather trench coat over a mesh top, both from Saint Laurent’s Resort 2022 collection. Instead of the tall boots presented in the brand’s lookbook, though, she opted for a pair of pointy pumps and sheer tights.

Kravitz shared three photos of the look in a carousel post on her Instagram page, which boasts 6.7 million followers. See below.

Health & Lifestyle

Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Carolina Herrara Miniskirt

By chisom

From One Black Outfit To Another

The gorgeous actress looked like she just stepped out of the Batman set and headed to the photocall in full costume. For the outdoor event, Kravitz accessorized with a pair of oval shades and wore her hair in a tight bun with Y2K-inspired braided tendrils dangling down both sides of her face.

This wasn’t the only Catwoman-esque outfit she’s sported in this press tour, though. The High Fidelity star later attended the London premiere wearing another black number. Keep scrolling to see it.

Sara Sigmundsdóttir In Bikini 'Approved For Functional Use'

Alexandra Daddario In Alo Yoga Serves Up Poolside Chic

Smoldering In London

Getty | Mike Marsland

Jaws were dropping as soon as Kravitz arrived for the London premiere on Wednesday wearing a smoldering-hot cutout gown. A custom piece by Saint Laurent, inspired by look 29 of the Resort 2022 collection, the dress featured a fitted silhouette, a scalloped halter neckline, and some cutouts along the bust that displayed an eyeful of underboob (note how the whole thing looks like the Batman emblem).

The actress styled her hair into a tight bun with baby bangs which gave off Audrey Hepburn vibes and accessorized with Jessica McCormack emeralds.

Sorry, Robert Pattinson, we know you play the title role but Zoe is the star of this red carpet!

Who Said Black Is Boring?

But wait, there’s more. When Kravitz attended the Paris premiere on Tuesday, she opted for another black number, this time a caped gown by The Row styled with Jessica McCormack diamonds.

Who said black is boring?

Read Next

Must Read

Dua Lipa In Bikini Stuns Miami Crowd

Miley Cyrus In Bikini Makes Big Announcement

Hailey Bieber Offers Rear View In Bikini

Anna Kendrick Loses To Barbie In Staring Contest

Olympian Nastia Liukin In Bikini Shares Her 'Mental State'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.