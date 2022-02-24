Olympian Suni Lee Flaunts Toned Legs In Leotard

In her promotional post, Suni already mentioned she loves her aqua and white colors. There's a tiny Suni signature over the GK logo on her left pelvic hemline written in aqua. Suni styles her hair in a neat ponytail leaving two tendrils to frame her shiny face. Her perfectly manicured French tips blend with the color gradient, and even though she's wearing no accessory, the five Olympic rings on her left hand are flattering enough.

The Gold-Medalist flaunts her Gymnastic-toned legs in a full-bodied mirror selfie. Because she covers her face with her iPhone, you can only see her aqua and white Aztec print leotard and her long blonde hair. The bodice has tiny stone embellishments along the geometric lines, and as GK Elite tagged it, the leotard is "Bright and Bold with a dash of sparkle."

"How stunning is my new @gkelite leotard?! I absolutely love these two colors together, and am so excited it’s available for everyone now!"