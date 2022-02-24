Olympian Suni Lee Flaunts Toned Legs In Leotard

Getty | Rodrigo Varela

Health & Lifestyle
chisom

Leotard fashion brand GK Elite collaborated with some of the top female gymnasts in the US for its SS22 collection, including Olympic Gold-medalist Sunisa Lee. The 18-year-old got two lovely designs in her name to inspire little girls coming into the sports world to be their best and still look great. Suni's designs come in white mixed aqua and pink.

"Twice as nice! It's not just one new leo, but two! 💙💙 Tomorrow we drop a new design from @sunisalee!"

The Latest

NBA Rumors: Nets' Kyrie Irving Could Be Cleared To Play Home Games Pretty Soon

Paris Hilton Is All Giggles While Surrounded With Pigs

Kim Kardashian Shares Teenage Photo In Tribute To Dad

'I Did A Lot Of Chasing Around Trying To Get Him Back': Joel Embiid Discusses Ben Simmons

Kanye West Unveils Balenciaga X Gap YZY Collection

Suni X GK Elite Collaboration

In her promotional post, Suni already mentioned she loves her aqua and white colors. There's a tiny Suni signature over the GK logo on her left pelvic hemline written in aqua. Suni styles her hair in a neat ponytail leaving two tendrils to frame her shiny face. Her perfectly manicured French tips blend with the color gradient, and even though she's wearing no accessory, the five Olympic rings on her left hand are flattering enough.

The Gold-Medalist flaunts her Gymnastic-toned legs in a full-bodied mirror selfie. Because she covers her face with her iPhone, you can only see her aqua and white Aztec print leotard and her long blonde hair. The bodice has tiny stone embellishments along the geometric lines, and as GK Elite tagged it, the leotard is "Bright and Bold with a dash of sparkle."

"How stunning is my new @gkelite leotard?! I absolutely love these two colors together, and am so excited it’s available for everyone now!"

Health & Lifestyle

Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Carolina Herrara Miniskirt

By chisom

Pretty Little Thing X Suni

GK Elite isn't Suni's first collaboration with a fashion brand. Earlier this year, she released an athleisure collection with PrettyLittleThing consisting of leggings, hoodies, mini skirts, joggers, and more. In her press release, the Olympian explained that each collection piece reflected her style, and she hoped the fans would love them as much as she did.

Alexandra Daddario In Alo Yoga Serves Up Poolside Chic

The Bradys Tour New Miami Mansion Worth $17M

Double The Fun

GK Elite designed two leotards for Suni Lee, and they made the second one pink and white. Although she didn't model this leotard, it's still as pretty lying abstract on the glitter-covered background. It has more curved lines than the aqua and white number and a V-cut back.

More Olympian Collaborations

GK Elite also tapped multi-Gold medalist Simone Biles to collaborate on their new Leotard collection. Simone's colors are hot pink and black to blend with her chocolate skin, and there's a tiny Simone printed over the GK logo on the pelvic hemline as a signature. Her leotard has a black mesh turtleneck net and an embellished bodice forming triangle peaks over a mesh upside-down t-zone.

Read Next

Must Read

Miley Cyrus Closing The Super Bowl With Green Day

How Much A VIP Experience With Dua Lipa Can Set You Back

Hailey Bieber's Dating History: The Names She Was Linked To Before Marrying Justin

Nastia Liukin Criticized In Upside-Down Splits

Kaia Gerber Hosts LA Art Show For A Charitable Cause

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.