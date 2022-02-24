Kanye West Unveils Balenciaga X Gap YZY Collection

Kanye's collection extends the contemporary style he adopted, comprising all-black outfits with no hint of bright color. There are large puffer coats, oversized hoodies and pants, big rainboots, parkas, anoraks, jumpsuits, and thigh-high boots for the ladies. You also can't miss the dark gloves and full-faced ski masks similar to Kim's 2021 MET Gala look.

One especially interesting look (everything is attention-grabbing) features the female model covered from head to toe in a Demna-style skintight bodysuit. The sleeves extend into gloves such that you can only tell it's a lady in the dress from her physique and event that is open to interpretation.