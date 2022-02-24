Kanye West Unveils Balenciaga X Gap YZY Collection

Kanye West's Yeezy collaboration with Balenciaga and Gap is finally here, and the collection reflects the rapper's dark and brooding mood at the moment. It's no longer news that the 44-year-old multi-award-winning rapper is dealing with a very messy divorce amid dropping his new album and engaging in a whirlwind romance with actress Julia Fox. He posted a first look at the new collection on his Instagram page yesterday, and you can see Creative Director Demna's influence as obvious as Kanye's artistic uniqueness.