Hilary Duff's 'Cheeks Still Hurt' After Kelly Clarkson Show

Hilary and Francia Raisa are co-stars on the How I Met Your Mother Spinoff How I Met Your Father. When the former went on Kelly's show as a guest, she spoke about their awkward first encounter, so the host replayed it for Hilary on her own visit time. While the star wasn't thrilled, everyone talked about her "Mucus Plug" (she doesn't even like saying the word), Hilary wasn't angry with Francia. She even made a joke about getting her back somehow.