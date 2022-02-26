Dua Lipa Stuns Braless In Leggy Minidress

Dua Lipa is stunning in a skimpy and classy black minidress while leaning against heavy metal trunks. The 26-year-old Grammy winner made it a leggy affair on her Instagram this month, posting a massive gallery of photos as she celebrated both her upcoming tour and a little TV appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Posting on February 4, the "Prisoner" singer went glam in a braless and ruffled look with slight skater girl vibes - the photos now sit at over 2.5 million likes, also gaining celebrity ones. Check it out below.