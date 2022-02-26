Dua Lipa Stuns Braless In Leggy Minidress

Geri Green

Dua Lipa is stunning in a skimpy and classy black minidress while leaning against heavy metal trunks. The 26-year-old Grammy winner made it a leggy affair on her Instagram this month, posting a massive gallery of photos as she celebrated both her upcoming tour and a little TV appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Posting on February 4, the "Prisoner" singer went glam in a braless and ruffled look with slight skater girl vibes - the photos now sit at over 2.5 million likes, also gaining celebrity ones. Check it out below.

Stuns In Killer Minidress

Scroll for the photos. The Albanian-American beauty posed slightly leaning back from an indoor setting - fans saw Dua in a cut-out and sleeveless minidress with a flower neck detail, plus two thin straps up top. Dua, who now boasts nearly 80 million followers on Instagram, showcased her toned and tan legs while also flashing her tattoos - a swipe right, meanwhile, showed the "Levitating" hitmaker in patent black knee boots as she highlighted her muscly arms.

Striking more poses as she trilled her followers, the PUMA partner closed seated on one of the trunks, also showcasing a green manicure. Swipe for the gallery, just scroll for more.

See More Photos Below

Taking to her caption, the newly single star wrote: "Catch me tonight on @colbertlateshow @ 11:35PM ET on CBS talking about @service95 and the countdown to the #FutureNostalgiaTour~ bts shot by @elizabethmiiiranda."

Quick to follow was a more-relaxed outfit as Dua upped her designer game and posed in cropped jeans, stilettos, plus a cute Celine top and striped cardigan. Here, she wrote: "Got beef?"

Dua might be loved for a candid feel on her social media, but the Versace ambassador has actually revealed she isn't running her own Instagram. Opening up to Vogue about her anxiety and handing over her social comms to someone else, Dua said:

“I would get anxiety. And I was like, ‘This shouldn’t be the way that I’m experiencing this once-in-a-lifetime experience.’ It was messing with my confidence. I’d be super-nervous, wondering what everyone’s gonna say.”

Didn't Forget The Bullying

Much like singers Selena Gomez and Bebe Rexha, both of whom have faced online trolls, the now 26-year-old Dua hasn't forgotten past hate. "I experienced a s*** tonne [of bullying] at the end of my first record, and it was definitely something that gave me anxiety and made me upset and made me feel like I wasn’t good enough and made me feel like, maybe I’m not meant to be here and on the stage,” she added.

