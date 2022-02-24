Alexandra Daddario In Bikini Asks 'Have You Ever Seen The Rain?'

Alexandra Daddario has featured in many movies and TV series. Some of the movies she has featured in include Baywatch, San Andreas, and the Percy Jackson film series, which brought her to the limelight. 

Besides entertaining her fans on the television screen, Alexandra is also known to dazzle them with her social media posts and this earned her large followership on Instagram. Alexandra enjoys sharing pictures of her beautiful moments including when she shows off her gorgeous figure in bikinis. Her posts get millions of likes and hundreds of comments whenever she takes to Instagram to post a picture of herself in a bikini. 

The Baywatch star is a beach lover and visits the beach often. There are loads of pictures of her in bikinis and swimsuits and each time, she looks stunning. In one of such posts, she shared an eye-catching photo of herself and fans went wild as they drooled over her. See below.

'Have You Ever Seen The Rain?'

Alexandra posted a photo of herself immersed in water while posing in front of what looked like a waterfall. She looked stunning in a black bikini that showed off her cleavage and beautiful skin. Alexandra looked exceptionally beautiful as she posed and smiled sweetly. 

She captioned the post, "Have you ever seen the rain Coming down on a sunny day?" 

Many of her fans took to the comment section to gush about her stunning beauty and also to give answers to her question. 

"It happens often in India during the rainy season," said one of her followers. 

"Wow looks so incredibly breathtaking," commented another with a love emoji at the end. 

At The PoolSide

Earlier, the 35-year-old actress posted another photo of herself rocking a grey-colored two-piece bikini.

This time, she was not in front of a waterfall but standing beside a beautiful pool. She flaunted her stunning figure, which glowed in the sun.

Alexandra dedicated the post to her partner Andrew Form by writing, "Taken by the man who can make even the kitchen pantry fun." 

Stunning Nude Bikini

Alexandra surprised most of her fans when she posted a photo that showed her posing in a nude-colored two-piece bikini. In the snapshot, she lay on a curved beach sofa bed.

For a second, some of her fans thought she was unclad because her nude bikini rhymed almost perfectly with her skin color. 

In the post's comment section, fans left comments about her stunning body and how they thought she was naked.

A Little Extra

The American actress also took to her Instagram page to share a picture of herself in a white bikini. This time around, she spiced it up by putting a floral kimono gown over it and completed her lovely look with a matching beach hat. As usual, her teeming fans drooled over her in the comments section.

Soaking It In The Sun One Last Time

The Percy Jackson star said goodbye to the summer by sharing a snapshot that showed her in a sky blue pair of bikini wear. She rocked it with a matching shirt. With her back laid down on the boat and face completely covered, she drew all attention to her toned thighs and legs. 

Alexandra was not alone in the picture as she was joined by her lover Andrew, who was topless, wearing only pinks shorts, a blue baseball cap, and shades. The lovebirds looked at peace as they enjoyed the beautiful view of the blue sea and mountain ranges surrounding them. 

As usual, Alexandra's post got thousands of comments from awestruck fans who could not get over her body. 

