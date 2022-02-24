Alexandra Daddario In Bikini Asks 'Have You Ever Seen The Rain?'

Alexandra Daddario has featured in many movies and TV series. Some of the movies she has featured in include Baywatch, San Andreas, and the Percy Jackson film series, which brought her to the limelight.

Besides entertaining her fans on the television screen, Alexandra is also known to dazzle them with her social media posts and this earned her large followership on Instagram. Alexandra enjoys sharing pictures of her beautiful moments including when she shows off her gorgeous figure in bikinis. Her posts get millions of likes and hundreds of comments whenever she takes to Instagram to post a picture of herself in a bikini.

The Baywatch star is a beach lover and visits the beach often. There are loads of pictures of her in bikinis and swimsuits and each time, she looks stunning. In one of such posts, she shared an eye-catching photo of herself and fans went wild as they drooled over her. See below.