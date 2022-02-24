Nikki Bella In Bikini Enjoys Pool Day

Scroll for the video. It showed Nikki flaunting her ripped body while in a tiny black bikini - the golden tan was on show, too, as the star poured herself a chilled glass of white wine and threw out party vibes. Nikki was also seen enjoying a sunny outdoor pool with her sister - the footage chopped around from water to terrace, also showing a platter of snacks complete with tortilla chips.

Nikki even paid attention to picking just the right track to accompany her video, going a little old school and for the '60s as The Beatles' "Here Comes The Sun" played. More after the video.