Nikki Bella In Bikini Enjoys Pool Day

Shutterstock | 673594

Entertainment
Geri Green

Nikki Bella is big-time impressing poolside and in a skimpy bikini. The 38-year-old pro wrestler and social media favorite doesn't post her killer bikini body too often, but it was swim vibes galore as she made it a Hot Girl Summer with her sister Brie in 2021. Posting to Instagram, the WWE face showed off her fierce muscles and her fun side, also making it a family affair as she included her sibling. Ahead, see the video, plus Nikki's best photos.

The Latest

'I Can Describe Him As A Detached Teammate': JJ Redick Slams Zion Williamson

Erin Andrews Explains Why She's More Valuable When She's Off-Camera

'They Feel Like They Don't Need Me': J.C. Jackson Talks Future With Patriots

Warriors' Klay Thompson Reveals Why He Tore His ACL

NBA Rumors: Nets' Kyrie Irving Could Be Cleared To Play Home Games Pretty Soon

Bikini Vibes With Her Sister

Shutterstock | 564025

Scroll for the video. It showed Nikki flaunting her ripped body while in a tiny black bikini - the golden tan was on show, too, as the star poured herself a chilled glass of white wine and threw out party vibes. Nikki was also seen enjoying a sunny outdoor pool with her sister - the footage chopped around from water to terrace, also showing a platter of snacks complete with tortilla chips.

Nikki even paid attention to picking just the right track to accompany her video, going a little old school and for the '60s as The Beatles' "Here Comes The Sun" played. More after the video.

Entertainment

Nastia Liukin Criticized In Upside-Down Splits

By Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

See More Photos Below

Taking to her caption, the San Diego, CA native wrote: "Sister Sunday Pool Day at @meadowoodnapavalley delicious margaritas, popping bottles in the cabana, yummy food, serene atmosphere and a much needed dip! Love that Bri is finally back in Napa! 👯‍♀️🥂👙🍾 #sistersunday" Over 61,000 likes have been clocked, with one fan shouting out both sisters as they wrote: "For sure 2 beautiful and amazing gorgeous Angels that god made."

Anna Kendrick Loses To Barbie In Staring Contest

Danica Patrick Shows Off Her Incredible Yoga Skills In Skintight Leggings: 'So Yummy'

Get Her Body

The fitness freak, who does value her cheat foods, has opened up on how she achieves her physique - the six-pack didn't build itself. Speaking to Shape, Nikki revealed she's hugely into Pure Barre, saying: "For those 55 minutes of Pure Barre, I can turn all my focus to my health and working my body."

Got It From Her Sister

Getty | Michael Tullberg

Name-dropping sis Brie, Nikki added: "My sister Brie was the one who got me into it. I thought it would be easy, but after the first class I wanted to give up...and I used to squat 220 [pounds]!" With every class ending with some moves that focus on burning out your core, it's easy to see how she got that chiseled, made-for-crop-tops belly." For more from Nikki, give her Instagram a follow.

Read Next

Must Read

Miley Cyrus Closing The Super Bowl With Green Day

How Much A VIP Experience With Dua Lipa Can Set You Back

Hailey Bieber's Dating History: The Names She Was Linked To Before Marrying Justin

Nastia Liukin Criticized In Upside-Down Splits

Kaia Gerber Hosts LA Art Show For A Charitable Cause

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.