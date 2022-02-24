Nikki Bella is big-time impressing poolside and in a skimpy bikini. The 38-year-old pro wrestler and social media favorite doesn't post her killer bikini body too often, but it was swim vibes galore as she made it a Hot Girl Summer with her sister Brie in 2021. Posting to Instagram, the WWE face showed off her fierce muscles and her fun side, also making it a family affair as she included her sibling. Ahead, see the video, plus Nikki's best photos.
Nikki Bella In Bikini Enjoys Pool Day
Scroll for the video. It showed Nikki flaunting her ripped body while in a tiny black bikini - the golden tan was on show, too, as the star poured herself a chilled glass of white wine and threw out party vibes. Nikki was also seen enjoying a sunny outdoor pool with her sister - the footage chopped around from water to terrace, also showing a platter of snacks complete with tortilla chips.
Nikki even paid attention to picking just the right track to accompany her video, going a little old school and for the '60s as The Beatles' "Here Comes The Sun" played. More after the video.
Taking to her caption, the San Diego, CA native wrote: "Sister Sunday Pool Day at @meadowoodnapavalley delicious margaritas, popping bottles in the cabana, yummy food, serene atmosphere and a much needed dip! Love that Bri is finally back in Napa! 👯♀️🥂👙🍾 #sistersunday" Over 61,000 likes have been clocked, with one fan shouting out both sisters as they wrote: "For sure 2 beautiful and amazing gorgeous Angels that god made."
The fitness freak, who does value her cheat foods, has opened up on how she achieves her physique - the six-pack didn't build itself. Speaking to Shape, Nikki revealed she's hugely into Pure Barre, saying: "For those 55 minutes of Pure Barre, I can turn all my focus to my health and working my body."
Name-dropping sis Brie, Nikki added: "My sister Brie was the one who got me into it. I thought it would be easy, but after the first class I wanted to give up...and I used to squat 220 [pounds]!" With every class ending with some moves that focus on burning out your core, it's easy to see how she got that chiseled, made-for-crop-tops belly." For more from Nikki, give her Instagram a follow.