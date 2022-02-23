CrossFit Athlete Brooke Ence In Swimsuit Gives Baywatch Babe Vibes

When she is not lifting weights at the gym, Brooke Ence spends her time riding waves like a certified Baywatch beach babe.

The CrossFit athlete shared one of her favorite water sports on her Instagram account, where she has over 1.5 million followers. Fans were impressed to see the blonde beauty in a fiery, red swimsuit wakesurfing like a pro and looking like a Baywatch babe.

Scroll down to see the pics!

Water Surfing Like A Pro

Being a health coach and competitive athlete, Brooke mostly spends her time training her body at the gym. On days when she wants to have a little fun, the water has become her go-to spot. Her favorite water sport - wakesurfing.

In one of her posts on Instagram, Brooke shared a series of pics showing off her impressive surfing skills. She was sporting a red-hot swimsuit with a "red, white & boozed" print at the front. The high-cut swimsuit showcased her massive muscles, which were toned to perfection. The striking display of strength and physique had fans praising her in the comments section. Some were convinced she was definitely "Baywatch material" in the red one-piece swimsuit.

"That's some Baywatch material right there," one fan wrote down.

"my hamstring goals," another one said.

"Bringing out some serious BAYWAYCH 90’s vibes !!!," wrote an awestruck follower.

While most fans know her to be a CrossFit star, not many are aware of Brooke's background. Before she got deep into fitness and competitions, she was a gymnast, a dancer, and was even on the swim team in school.

According to Brooke, she had no plans of becoming an athlete when she was younger and instead wanted to dance on Broadway.

On Her 'Wonder Woman' Experience

As for her breakout role in Wonder Woman, it was an experience she will never forget.

"I received a phone call from a friend in 2015 who mentioned that Warner Bros. was trying to get a hold of me. I thought she was lying," she said in an interview.

"Luckily for me, I grew up singing, dancing and doing theatrical stuff so I came with the experience of performing. It was the perfect storm for me to be able to be offered the opportunity. It was really wonderful and mind blowing because I never would have thought something like that would have happened for me. I was deep into fitness and competitions that it seemed so far from acting and it turns out it worked out for me and it was a really cool opportunity."

