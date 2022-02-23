CrossFit Athlete Brooke Ence In Swimsuit Gives Baywatch Babe Vibes

Being a health coach and competitive athlete, Brooke mostly spends her time training her body at the gym. On days when she wants to have a little fun, the water has become her go-to spot. Her favorite water sport - wakesurfing.

In one of her posts on Instagram, Brooke shared a series of pics showing off her impressive surfing skills. She was sporting a red-hot swimsuit with a "red, white & boozed" print at the front. The high-cut swimsuit showcased her massive muscles, which were toned to perfection. The striking display of strength and physique had fans praising her in the comments section. Some were convinced she was definitely "Baywatch material" in the red one-piece swimsuit.

"That's some Baywatch material right there," one fan wrote down.

"my hamstring goals," another one said.

"Bringing out some serious BAYWAYCH 90’s vibes !!!," wrote an awestruck follower.

While most fans know her to be a CrossFit star, not many are aware of Brooke's background. Before she got deep into fitness and competitions, she was a gymnast, a dancer, and was even on the swim team in school.

According to Brooke, she had no plans of becoming an athlete when she was younger and instead wanted to dance on Broadway.