Dua Lipa In Bikini Stuns Miami Crowd

Reflecting back on her fame and how others perceive it, Dua was quite candid in an interview with WSJ where she divulged how fame has affected her and what the general public might take away from her actions and words, saying:

“Something that I’ve realized over time is how little people actually know. I’ve made peace with the fact that people can think what they want to think, but no one really, truly knows what’s happening behind closed doors. My circle’s really tight, my family and my friends keep me so grounded, and it gives me some kind of comfort that not everything is out there that would take away from your life and privacy.”

Dua seems content and happy, and at the end of the day, that is all her fans truly want for her!