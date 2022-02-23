The pop singer is currently on her Future Nostalgia Tour.
Dua Lipa In Bikini Stuns Miami Crowd
Dua Spotted Relaxing In Miami
Even the hardest working pop stars need a bit of downtime between shows, and that’s exactly what Dua Lipa had in mind when she was spotted in Miami doing what anyone would do in her situation – head for the beach. With paparazzi in tow, Dua was snapped up smiling and relaxing in a lounge chair in an impossibly tiny red and orange bikini complete with a body chain. Not to be outdone, Lipa included absolutely necessary accessories to balance out the stylish combination.
The Story Behind 'Future Nostalgia'
Dua was one of the few pop stars to stay quite busy at the height of the pandemic, releasing her Future Nostalgia album at the beginning of it instead of waiting it out and releasing her stellar album at a later time. While other artists stayed out of the limelight during the global phenomenon, she shared her thoughts on why she made the decision and how it affected her life:
“I always have this viewpoint that you have to be outside of your comfort zone for things to be rewarding. While everyone’s at home, maybe this is the album we should be putting out. Everything was a big question mark. But I had a sense that we just had to do it.”
The Critics Are In Love With 'Future Nostalgia'
Dua’s risky move paid off, with many critics calling it her best work to date. Also noteworthy were the many videos featured for the album that echoed the fusion of disco and electronica to perfect pitch. What was made clear during the beginning of her album release was how starved fans were for new content and with her album being one of the few released by a major pop star at the time, Dua not only reconnected with older fans, but grew her fanbase out considerably worldwide. Naturally, a tour made perfect sense to capitalize on her album’s impact and showcase her art to a new legion of fans.
Dua Stays Mum On Personal Life
She has been linked to Anwar Hadid (model and brother to models Belle and Gigi Hadid) for quite a while now, and fans are always interested in the status of the two. However, Dua has decided to remain tight-lipped about her relationship with the model, and will only say that the two are currently on a break and spending time apart. Indeed, with her busy tour on the road at the moment and his time on the runway, it only makes sense that the two commit to their projects and keep quiet on the details.
Dua, At Peace
Reflecting back on her fame and how others perceive it, Dua was quite candid in an interview with WSJ where she divulged how fame has affected her and what the general public might take away from her actions and words, saying:
“Something that I’ve realized over time is how little people actually know. I’ve made peace with the fact that people can think what they want to think, but no one really, truly knows what’s happening behind closed doors. My circle’s really tight, my family and my friends keep me so grounded, and it gives me some kind of comfort that not everything is out there that would take away from your life and privacy.”
Dua seems content and happy, and at the end of the day, that is all her fans truly want for her!