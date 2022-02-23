Former UFC Champ Predicts Conor McGregor To Knockout Charles Oliveira & Make 'Best Comeback In History'

Oliveira won't be an easy opponent for McGregor. Aside from the fact that he's currently the man at the top of the UFC lightweight division, Oliveira also hasn't lost a fight since 2018. However, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping believes that McGregor has what it takes to defeat Oliveira. On his YouTube channel, Bisping said that when it comes to stand-up fights, McGregor would knockout Oliveira and make the "best comeback in history."

"On the feet, I think he'd light Charles Oliveira up and if Charles couldn't get it down to the floor, Conor could get a knockout," Bisping said, as quoted by Mirror. "Could you imagine if Conor comes back fights Charles Oliveira and knocks him the f*** out, god I couldn’t deal with it.”