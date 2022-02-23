Since he suffered a gruesome injury while fighting Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, most mixed martial arts fans are patiently waiting for former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor to return to the Octagon. "The Notorious" is still under rehabilitation, but multiple signs are pointing out that he would be fighting this year. Though there's still no specific date of his return, McGregor has already been linked to several big names who he could face next in the Octagon. These include reigning UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.
Former UFC Champ Predicts Conor McGregor To Knockout Charles Oliveira & Make 'Best Comeback In History'
Conor McGregor & Charles Oliveira Want To Fight Each Other
McGregor has been keeping an eye on Oliveira even before he fought Poirier at UFC 264. Though he's coming off back-to-back losses, it seems like Oliveira is also interested in facing "The Notorious" in the Octagon. Last December, the reigning UFC lightweight champion responded to McGregor's challenge, saying that he's ready to fight him in May in Ireland. Oliveira said that he's willing to fight McGregor in welterweight, lightweight, or middleweight, with or without his title on the line.
Michael Bisping Predicts Conor McGregor-Charles Oliveira Fight
Oliveira won't be an easy opponent for McGregor. Aside from the fact that he's currently the man at the top of the UFC lightweight division, Oliveira also hasn't lost a fight since 2018. However, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping believes that McGregor has what it takes to defeat Oliveira. On his YouTube channel, Bisping said that when it comes to stand-up fights, McGregor would knockout Oliveira and make the "best comeback in history."
"On the feet, I think he'd light Charles Oliveira up and if Charles couldn't get it down to the floor, Conor could get a knockout," Bisping said, as quoted by Mirror. "Could you imagine if Conor comes back fights Charles Oliveira and knocks him the f*** out, god I couldn’t deal with it.”
Conor McGregor Improves Takedown Defense
Oliveira is definitely aware of how dangerous it is to face McGregor in stand-up fights. If ever they face each other in the Octagon, he's expected to do everything he can to bring the fight to the ground. However, Bisping said that there's no guarantee that Oliveira will have the same success as Khabib Nurmagomedov since McGregor really has a good "takedown defense."
"Conor's got good takedown defense," Bisping said. "In the fight against Khabib, yeah, Khabib dominated that fight but in the first round it was very hard for Khabib to get him down. Conor was fighting off those takedowns for quite some time so he's got a good takedown defense and decent jiu-jitsu as well."
Charles Oliveira First Needs To Defend Title Against Justin Gaethje
Hearing Bisping's prediction is highly unlikely to stop Oliveira from facing McGregor in the Octagon. Aside from its impact on his legacy, Oliveira definitely knows that a fight with "The Notorious" means a huge payday for him. However, before thinking about a potential match against McGregor, Oliveira should first focus on his upcoming fight. Oliveira is set to make his second title defense against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 on May 7.