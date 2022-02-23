How Kelly Ripa Maintains Her Sculpted Abs

When she's not acting or bagging awards, 51-year-old Kelly Ripa loves to spend time building her stunning body. Kelly is a fitness enthusiast — little wonder why she looks ageless even after three children. The Hollywood diva is mostly remembered for playing All My Children and Hope & Faith alongside a slew of other prominent movies.

However, the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host is passionate about staying fit and looking gorgeous. Kelly's Instagram photos often show her flaunting her insane abs and toned physique. The energetic star adheres to a strict workout routine and frequently gives fans a peek into her fitness lifestyle. Here's a glimpse into how the actress stays healthy and adorable.

'Beauty Is Pain'

For the last five years, Kelly has put in a lot of work on her physique. The actress frequently pays a visit to the gym. Her fitness routine involves grueling strength training, core work, and yoga. The TV personality might have a sense of humor but she doesn't mind some pain as long as she stays fit.  

In one Instagram post she shared, Kelly noted that "beauty is pain but ugly hurts like hell too." The actress posed with celebrity fitness trainer Anna Kaiser who has been her longtime trainer.

Kelly Enjoys Dancing

As much as possible, Kelly tries to incorporate her workout routine into most of her enjoyable activities — this is one of her big secrets. She loves to dance and so made dancing one of her workout routines to maintain her toned body. Earlier this month, Kelly shared a video of her dancing with a dance and fitness coach.

Lots of Yoga, Too

One of Kelly's Instagram posts, which showed her with her yoga coach, clearly indicated that she also enjoys yoga. According to her, yoga is for its mental fitness as much as for its physical benefits. 

Kelly Eats A Very Clean Diet

Besides staying faithful to her workout routine with her trainer, Kaiser, the talk show host keeps to a very healthy diet. 

She once revealed that she eats a very clean diet. Kelly's diet includes lots of vegetables and light protein. She always encourages her fans not to eat crappy food. Eating clean is another of Kelly's secrets to maintaining her stunning figure. 

Staying Consistent

During Kelly's interview with People, she said, “It’s part of my routine. It’s part of my ritual. It doesn’t just make me look better, but it makes me emotionally feel better.”

Kelly's trainer, Anna, also revealed that she has stayed consistent and committed to keeping fit. 

The fitness enthusiast obviously takes her workout routine very seriously and stays consistent with it regardless of her busy schedule and the amazing results are clear for all to see.

