Olivia Culpo All Legs In Sunkissed Fendi Showoff

Olivia Culpo is all sunkissed and gorgeous while flaunting her supermodel legs from a balcony. The 29-year-old former Miss Universe went for a designer vibe while "missing" the L.A. winter recently, posting for her army of Instagram followers and rocking high-end Fendi as she shouted out the brand founded by now-deceased Karl Lagerfeld.

Olivia had opted for a sweeping and poncho-like dress, one boasting a high neckline, but it was leggy down below as the Rhode Island native also donned sheer stockings from Fendi. Check it out below.