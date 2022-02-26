Olivia Culpo All Legs In Sunkissed Fendi Showoff

Getty | Paul Archuleta

Entertainment
Geri Green

Olivia Culpo is all sunkissed and gorgeous while flaunting her supermodel legs from a balcony. The 29-year-old former Miss Universe went for a designer vibe while "missing" the L.A. winter recently, posting for her army of Instagram followers and rocking high-end Fendi as she shouted out the brand founded by now-deceased Karl Lagerfeld.

Olivia had opted for a sweeping and poncho-like dress, one boasting a high neckline, but it was leggy down below as the Rhode Island native also donned sheer stockings from Fendi. Check it out below.

The Latest

Olympian Kristen Santos Flaunts Toned Legs Doing Lunges

'I Can Still Shoot!': Stephen Curry's Best Mic’d Up Moments During The All-Star Game

Mikaela Shiffrin And Chloe Kim Share Their Go-To Meals

'Damn, He Really Ain’t Coming Back': Damian Lillard Gets Candid About CJ McCollum

Erin Andrews Reveals Her Preferred Destination For Aaron Rodgers

Stuns In Chic Fendi Look

Getty | Raymond Hall

Scroll for the photo. Olivia is known for her love of designer brands, from Chanel to Louis Vuitton. The CULPOS x INC founder, now running her own clothing line with her two sisters, had posed overlooking the L.A. skyline. Olivia was modeling the Satin Short Dress with a long foulard collar - the spotted and off-white number came with flowing fabrics and a largely long length, but a thigh-skimming finish flashed the brunette's toned legs.

The dress retails for $3,490. Culpo paired it with a $260 sheer pantyhose, plus chic and square-toed mesh pumps from Bottega Veneta. More after the snap.

Entertainment

Nastia Liukin Criticized In Upside-Down Splits

By Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

See More Photos Below

The Fendi kept going, though, with Culpo further showcasing a tan leather clutch and gold belt from Fendi. The model doesn't have a full brand deal with Fendi, but she has recently gone influencer for the label, promoting its #Peekaboo bag campaign - also joining in has been actress Ruby Rose and model Thylane Blondeau.

Anna Kendrick Loses To Barbie In Staring Contest

Danica Patrick Shows Off Her Incredible Yoga Skills In Skintight Leggings: 'So Yummy'

Calls Fashion 'Self Expression'

The super-stylish star, known for her miniskirts and bikinis, has opened up on her style - it's a form of self-expression for her. Culpo told Glamour:

"Fashion for me is self-expression and I will never say that what I was feeling or wearing at a particular time was wrong. I try to tell my fans that, also.  Many of them love fashion and the excitement in it is to take chances. It is your art."

Her Celeb Style Inspiration

Shutterstock | 1486838

Olivia also name-dropped some famous faces, ones she looks up to on the style front. Shouting out singer Jennifer Lopez and actress Blake Lively, she added:

"I take inspiration from everybody from celebrities to bloggers to media outlets. I love to look at what JLo is wearing because I think she always feels so glamorous and unashamedly over the top. I also love Blake Lively’s style overall.

Instagram Loves Her

Olivia boasts 5 million followers on Instagram. Her account is followed by celebrities including actress Bella Thorne and model Amelia Hamlin.

Read Next

Must Read

Lindsey Vonn Caps Off Week Of Record-Setting Workouts With A Face Detox: 'I'm Glowing, Guys'

Is Chanel West Coast Actually From The West Coast?

NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Acquire LeBron James For Trade Package Centered On Andrew Wiggins

Ariana Grande In Bustier Has A 'Special Experience'

Brie Bella & Nikki Bella Share Adorable Photo With Brother J.J. Garcia, Kicking Back With Glasses Of Wine

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.