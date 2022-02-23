Reese Witherspoon Is Ageless In Draper James Dresses

Reese Witherspoon really is the best model for her clothing label, Draper James. Whether on social media, on the red carpet, or out on the streets of LA, the 45-year-old Oscar-winning actress is always proud to show off cute pieces from her brand.

Her Instagram page is like a Draper James lookbook where she shares adorable outfits from her collections. In a recent post, she showcased pieces from Draper James’ partnership with retail giant Kohl’s, and it definitely gave us a major dose of springtime charm. See below.