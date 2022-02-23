Reese Witherspoon Is Ageless In Draper James Dresses

Reese Witherspoon really is the best model for her clothing label, Draper James. Whether on social media, on the red carpet, or out on the streets of LA, the 45-year-old Oscar-winning actress is always proud to show off cute pieces from her brand.

Her Instagram page is like a Draper James lookbook where she shares adorable outfits from her collections. In a recent post, she showcased pieces from Draper James’ partnership with retail giant Kohl’s, and it definitely gave us a major dose of springtime charm. See below.

'A Garden Of Delights'

The post shared on February 22 is a fast-moving montage showing Witherspoon in a variety of outfits from the line. She captioned it, “A garden of delights! Introducing the new spring collection for @draperjames x @kohls 💐”

In the first clip, the Morning Show star is sitting on the railing of a gazebo, wearing a blue plaid dress under a jean jacket and holding a drink. Next, she’s in a yellow dress with a frill neckline, standing beside a laid-out table with some Tiffany chairs. Keep scrolling to see it.

Outfits Galore

The montage continues with a clip of Witherspoon in a red and white print blouse, holding a beverage. Then she’s in a tropical-print dress with a different drink in her hand. Next, she’s sitting on a garden bench wearing a blue print dress and – you guessed it – holding a drink.

By the reel's end, which is a quick repeat of all the previous photos and outfits, we swear you’ll be so thirsty from looking at all those beverages, and also ready to head to Kohl’s for some Draper James shopping.

'Bridgerton' Vibes

The exclusive capsule collection for Kohl’s is called Draper James RSVP. Talking to Glamour about the partnership, Witherspoon said, “The collection turned out so beautiful, and we’re so happy to be launching at Kohl’s. It’s very floral and feminine, like Bridgerton. There’s this sense of escape and an idea that there’s pageantry to things, that we can get dressed up again. It’s a really exciting, optimistic feeling, so we wanted to do something fun, like you were invited to a great party after being cooped up inside between this very cold winter and the pandemic.”

Affordable And Size Inclusive

The collection has all the cuteness and Southern charm we’ve come to expect from Draper James. But you’ll be happy to know, despite being owned by a Hollywood celebrity, the brand offers pieces that are super affordable.

“People want something new in their closet but don’t want to break the bank, so we priced the clothes between $44 and $98,” Witherspoon said.

Also, the team made sure the collection is size-inclusive, with clothes ranging from XS to XXL (or 0–18).

