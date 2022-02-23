Megan Fox Is 'Going Business Casual Bratz Doll'

The 35-year-old actress, Megan Fox, has been on every lip since her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly, popularly known as MGK. The model has continuously expressed her love and attachment to the relationship in interviews and through posts on her social media, and you can tell it has been a wholesome journey for her. Although the union isn't one anyone could have seen coming, her fans enjoy the journey.

In her recent post on Instagram, she gives us a glimpse of her idea of a "business" look in a two-frame post that left our hearts racing.